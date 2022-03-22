Khalisa Rae

Khalisa Rae is an award-winning poet, activist, and journalist based in Durham, NC. She is the newest senior writer for Jezebel Magazine and Content Creator for BET. She is the author of the debut collection- Ghost in a Black Girl's Throat from Red Hen Press 2021. She is a 4-time Best of the Net nominee and Pushcart nominee. Her articles appear in Blavity Autostraddle, Catapult, LitHub, Bitch Media, NBC-BLK, and others. Her poetry can be seen in Southern Humanities Review,± Electric Lit, Pinch, Tishman Review, Frontier Poetry, Rust & Moth, PANK, HOBART, among countless others. Currently, she serves as Asst. Editor of Glass Poetry, co-founder of Think in Ink and the Women of Color Speak reading series, and poetry instructor at Catapult. Her YA novel in Verse, Unlearning Eden is forthcoming.