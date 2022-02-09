Kelly Rippon
Kelly Rippon, author, inspiring speaker and single parent to six, including her oldest son, Olympic medalist, Adam Rippon. Kelly is an engaging storyteller that weaves her years as a college educator and corporate training into dynamic presentations. Her bestselling book, Parent Up, shares the habits that inspire your child to be their best self. Kelly is passionate about empowering parents and an ardent advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights. She proudly fights for the dignity and safety for people to live their lives without fear.