Kelly Glass

“You can't be anything to anyone else if you're not of service to yourself."
With more pregnant people considering giving birth at home or alternative locations like birthing centers in the face of COVID-19, there's more reason than ever to take a hard look at home birth in America.
Isis Rose, doula, (left) shows Gillian Seals (center) how to use a birth ball while Gillian’s first daughter, Chrysalyn, watches during an in-home birth education class on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Urbana, Ill. During active labor, the mother is encouraged to labor out of bed, changing positions often to reduce pain.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed visitor policies in hospitals across the country, including limiting who is allowed in the delivery room. Here’s why doulas are needed now, more than ever.
COVID-19 is changing the American health care system for better or worse. Here, experts in maternal health care and childbirth break down what parts of pregnancy and delivery they expect to see permanently impacted by the pandemic we are currently facing.