Kelly Bryant

After the tragic loss of her parents, Samantha Rodriguez stepped into the role of caregiver to her five younger siblings at the age of 17. Together, they represent the selfless love it takes for a family to thrive.
'I Had 4 Babies in 13 Months': How IVF, Surrogacy, and a Surprise Pregnancy Grew a Loving Family
After two unsuccessful rounds of IVF and a miscarriage, Tracy Caliendo turned to surrogacy to expand her family. What happened next made the family of three a family of seven.
Just one more. That was the idea when Amy and Chad Kempel decided to try for another child. Of course, as we all know when it comes to kids and family, there’s very little that goes as planned in the classic sense.
Gender double standards abound in many aspects of life. This we know. When it comes to parents imbibing alcohol, there's a major discrepancy between the perception of dads who crack open a beer at the end of the day and moms who unwind with wine. Why should women bear the brunt of societal side-eye while dads get a pass? Let's investigate and together say 'back off, meddlers, and leave our bar carts alone'.