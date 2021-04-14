Kelly Bryant

Gender double standards abound in many aspects of life. This we know. When it comes to parents imbibing alcohol, there's a major discrepancy between the perception of dads who crack open a beer at the end of the day and moms who unwind with wine. Why should women bear the brunt of societal side-eye while dads get a pass? Let's investigate and together say 'back off, meddlers, and leave our bar carts alone'.