Kelley King Heyworth
7 Pink Flags That Could Signal a Behavioral or Emotional Disorder in Your Child
Video
They're not glaring signs of mental illness, but these behaviors could be indicators that there is something going on.
Advertisement
I'm Raising a Son With a Mood Disorder—Here's What Works for Us
Article
For Kristin Harlan, finding the right help for her son was a long and difficult process—but it paid off.
My Son Was Diagnosed With Depression—This Is What Life Is Like
Article
Angie Duray has survived some of the scariest moments any mom could imagine—and she's more hopeful now than ever before.
Is Your Child in the Obesity Danger Zone?
Article
Roughly 1 in 3 kids in America is overweight or obese, but millions more "borderline" kids are on the cusp of a weight problem and need our help just as much. Doctors and proactive parents share their advice about how to fight fat without shaking a child's self-confidence.
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com