Katie Arnold-Ratliff

Experts guide us through ways to discuss climate change with kids at different ages without causing fear or confusion, plus easy ways your family can make a positive impact on our planet.
Grandparents come in all varieties: hyperinvolved or hands-off, loving or lacking. If you're struggling to make the most of this precious relationship, take some advice from our experts—as well as from fellow parents who’ve been there.
In an era rife with division, bias incidents darken our news feeds and escalate our anxiety. We asked leading experts how parents can shield their children from—and shepherd them through—a world that seems hell-bent on hate.
Being a working mom means wearing many hats: caretaker, career woman, chef, cleanup crew. Here's a day in the life of Kindra Hanson-Okafor, mom of two and a small-business co-owner.
First Lady Jill Biden on the Pandemic’s Toll on Family Life: 'Working Moms Are Dealing With So Much'
In an exclusive interview for Parents magazine, we asked the wife of President Joe Biden about her own career, her advice for working moms, and her take on what changes need to be made in this country for all working parents.
It was hard for me to accept that toddler seemed to favor his dad. But I soon learned that my son's behavior didn't mean he loved me any less.
Putting one foot in front of the other in the glory of nature is exactly what we all need right now.
I Let My 2-Year-Old Help Decide How He Spent His Time During Lockdown, and It Made All the Difference
Quarantine taught me that allowing your kids to make a few decisions goes a long way—especially when we're all feeling powerless.