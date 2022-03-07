Kathy Henderson
A Backyard Camp-Out Party
Article
Our super-cool camping party lets young adventurers explore the great outdoors close to home.
5 Ways to Give Thanks
Article
Make this year's feast a little more meaningful with these easy ideas.
Party Tips From The Pros
Article
Try these easy, kid-tested ideas from party professionals.
Getaway Guilt
Article
Help your child (and caregiver) get ready for your absence. Then enjoy your trip!
California Dreaming
Article
Visiting Disney's West Coast Adventure Park in Anaheim, CA.
Bringing The Nutcracker Home
Article
Share the story of the ballet with your kids through a book or video.
Kid-Friendly Festivity
Article
Ten fast and easy ideas for holiday decorating your child will love.
Designing Halloween
Article
Home furnishings guru Alexander Julian and his wife scared up costumes at a seasonal party for family and friends.
The Ultimate Halloween Destination
Article
Take a trip to Salem, MA, where little ghosts and goblins gather for the Halloween season.
Haunted House How-To
Article
10 ways to create a spooky setting at home
A Twist on the Classics
Article
New ideas for old-standby witch, ghost, and pumpkin costumes.
The Room of Their Dreams
Gallery
Get inspired by these magnificent kid spaces -- winners of CHILD's annual Home Contest.
