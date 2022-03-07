Kathleen M. Reilly
How to Get a Good Night's Sleep While Pregnant
Article
You need sleep, but your burgeoning belly didn't get the memo. Snooze comfortably with these pregnancy bedtime solutions.
How to Keep Kids Entertained at Home
Video
Creativity thrives when kids complain they have nothing to do. Imagine that! Beat boredom with these expert tips.
5 Behavior Tweaks YOU Can Make to Get Your Child to Listen
Article
Tweaking your approach will help your child pay attention. 
Social Security: Help Kindergarten Kids Make Friends
Article
Help your child make kindergarten buddies before school even starts.
Please Don't Do That! How to Handle Inappropriate Toddler Behavior
Article
It sometimes seems that toddlers do mortifying stuff at the worst moments just to drive you crazy, but the truth is that kids this age are naturally uninhibited. The good news is that these publicly humiliating moments get a lot easier to deal with once you understand why they happen. And you can encourage better behavior without making your child feel ashamed in the process. Read on for tips on managing the most common offenses.
Inducing Labor: Why it's Necessary and How it Works
Article
Find out what induction is, the medical and nonmedical reasons for inducing labor, and the potential risks inducing labor carries for pregnant women and their babies.
Patience, Please: How to Deal With an Impatient Preschooler
Article
Try these tips to teach your kid how to wait without whining.
7 Easy Budgeting Tips Every Parent Needs
Article
If you knew how easy it was to set up a spending plan with our budgeting tips, you wouldn't avoid doing it for even one more day.
Understanding Your Baby's Language Development
Gallery
Over the course of your little one's first year, his language skills will grow by leaps and bounds. Here's how to encourage Baby to talk even more.
First Friends: Toddlers and Stuffed Animals
Article
Toddlers get attached to dolls, puppets, and stuffed animals -- and with good reason. These toys teach them important skills.
Get Your Toddler Talking
Article
Fun, simple ways to help bring out your toddler's budding language skills.
Dressing for Two
Article
Before you start choosing adorable outfits for your newborn, there's someone else to dress: you.
What Kids Are Scared of -- and Why
Article
An age-by-age guide to what causes childhood fears and worries.
