Katherine Lagomarsino

Desperately seeking shut-eye? Learn more about the Ferber method, a popular sleep-training technique that teaches babies to self-soothe and fall asleep independently.
From details about the procedure to who should get it, here's everything you need to know about NIPT, or noninvasive prenatal testing.
Follow a few simple steps to make and freeze homemade baby food so you'll always have a wholesome meal at the ready.
Some parents swear by the cry it out method—also known as extinction sleep training— while others think it's downright harmful. Here's what you need to know about the technique.
More and more women are using natural family planning (NFP) apps to avoid pregnancy, and one is even approved by the FDA. Here's what you should know before you give this new technology a shot.
Added sugars in your family's favorite foods could be pushing everyone over their recommended daily allowance of the sweet stuff. Here's how to stop eating so much sugar—without causing a rebellion
Mouth breathing has been linked to behavioral problems, facial and dental abnormalities, and even slower growth. The good news: causes of chronic mouth breathing are often treatable.
While most babies gain weight without issue, your pediatrician may suggest adding even more nutritious, fat-filled foods to your little one's diet. Here are ways to tip the scale in their favor.