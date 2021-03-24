Katelyn Chef
10 Baby Sprinkle Invitations We Love
Gallery
A baby sprinkle differs slightly from a baby shower as it's typically a simpler occasion, but invitations are still a must! Whether you are opting to celebrate with a literal "sprinkle" theme or are going with something more timeless, we have rounded up an assortment of stationery styles for boys, girls, as well as gender-neutral sprinkle invitations all guaranteed to get everyone excited. After all, first comes stationery, then comes celebration, then comes baby #2 in a hand-me-down carriage!
