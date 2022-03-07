Kate Silver
The Best Breast Pump: A Buyer's Guide for Nursing Mothers
Feeling overwhelmed with the breast pump selection these days? Use this guide to find the best options on the market, whether you're looking for a manual breast pump, electric breast pump, wearable breast pump, or more.
How to Prevent Flat Head
Follow these tips to prevent plagiocephaly, a skull deformity caused by head molding in babies.
Foods to Avoid While Breastfeeding — And Ones Not To Worry About
From alcohol to sushi, caffeine to spicy food, get the final word on what you can and can't eat when you're breastfeeding.
Does Having a Baby Strengthen Your Relationship?
Two truly become one through your child. One parent relationship expert weighs in on how a child can bring you closer to your partner.
Best Baby Apps
Got restless toddler syndrome? These apps will amuse and educate.
7 Benefits of Extended Breastfeeding
Pediatricians recommend breastfeeding until baby is at least a year old -- but many moms keep going beyond that. Discover the pluses of extended breastfeeding.
Do's and Don'ts When Breastfeeding in Public
Nursing on the go? Try these tips to make breastfeeding your baby in public comfortable for everyone.
Nut Allergy? 5 Food Traps to Avoid When Dining Out
If your child has a nut allergy, make sure to be extra-vigilant with these dining options.
How to Use a Manual Breast Pump
Learn how to use a manual breast pump in 12 simple steps.
How to Use a Medela Breast Pump
Learn how to use a Medela breast pump in 10 simple steps.
Find the Best Breast Pump for You
Here are a few things to consider before you purchase a new breast pump.
The Realities of Breastfeeding
"Dr. Mom" shares the benefits and challenges new moms can expect to experience when it comes to nursing.
Tips to Make Bedtime Easier
Getting enough sleep is vital to your child's growth and development, not to mention your own sanity. Studies have shown that sleep-deprived kids get injured more often, they get sick more easily, their grades suffer -- and so do their moods. Try these 6 tried-and-true strategies to make it easier.
