Kate Sandoval Box

For starters, no one should feel peer pressure in either direction. But Parents beauty director shares everything you need to know about Botox.
Kristen Bell Says Her Latest Parenting Hack to Teach Her Kids Good Habits is 'Annoying, But it Works'
Article
The famous mom opens up about the values she's teaching her two kids and the one parenting hack that's making all the difference.
Olympian Allyson Felix is All About Teaching Her Daughter There Isn't 'One Standard of Beauty'
Video
The Olympic athlete talks beauty rituals, teaching her daughter to embrace who she is, and how she makes time for self-care.
Just in time for the humidity, four ways to glow up the bun for various hair types.
Supermodel Karolína Kurková On Self-Isolating With Her Sons: 'Staying Home Gives Us a Rare Chance to Bond Together'
Article
Her cheekbones may be otherworldly, but Karolína Kurková's mom life is down-to-earth. Parents' beauty director gets the scoop on her parenting style (everything in moderation) and how she's coping at home (hint: it's all about selfies, skincare, and TikTok).
I knew my hair would shed, but I didn't know the regrowth process would be such an ordeal. Here's how I got through it.