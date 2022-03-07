Kate Rope
Abdominal Pain During Pregnancy: Common Causes and When to Call the Doctor
Video
Learn the causes of abdominal pain in pregnancy, and find out whether your symptoms are normal or require immediate attention from your healthcare provider.
Cramps During Pregnancy: What They Mean and When to Worry
Video
It can be frightening to experience cramping during early pregnancy, but our guide will let you know what's normal, what's not, and how to tell the difference.
How to Cope with Anxiety and Depression During Pregnancy
Article
Prenatal depression and anxiety can strike any expectant mother. Learn about the symptoms, risk factors, and treatment options for these common mental health conditions.
Taking Medication During Pregnancy
Article
How to make good choices for you and your baby.
What Does a Baby Kick Feel Like?
Video
Experts answer your top questions about your developing baby's movements, from when she'll start kicking to how often you should feel her kick.
Signs of Preeclampsia Every Pregnant Woman Should Know
Article
Learn the most common preeclampsia symptoms, including high blood pressure and severe swelling during pregnancy.
