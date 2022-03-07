Kate Bayless
The Essential Items for Potty Training
Article
Prepare for potty training by stocking up on these must-have items. Our list of supplies will help you and your child ease into this developmental milestone.
9 Best Potty-Training Seats and Chairs for Toddlers Who Are Ready to Ditch the Diapers
Gallery
Kid-friendly thrones and over-the-toilet toddler seats can make potty training so much easier.
Depression in Kids: How to Recognize Symptoms and Get Treatment
Article
Does your child seem sadder than usual? Learn how to spot the telltale signs of depression in kids and get the proper treatment.
What Are the Different Types of Child Care?
Video
Looking for some extra help with your children? Learn more about the different types of care options—such as nannies, babysitters, au pairs, mother's helpers, and daycare centers—and choose the best one for your family.
How to Choose the Best Life Jackets for Kids
Article
Keep your kids safe and secure in all types of water situations, such as boating and swimming, with our tips for choosing U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets.
What Is Helicopter Parenting?
Video
Confused about how to be an involved parent without smothering your kids? Here's how to tell if you're a helicopter parent, along with expert advice to curb the hovering.
The Dos and Don'ts of Fighting a Fever
Article
Should you really feed a cold and starve a fever? We asked doctors what you should (and shouldn't) do the next time your child's temperature rises. 
Your Single Parenting Dilemmas, Solved
Article
We've gathered your most common single-parenting dilemmas and brought them to our panel of experts.
9 Rules to Make Joint Child Custody Work
Article
Creating a peaceful shared parenting plan — that also works with everyone's schedule — is no small feat. We asked our experts for their best rules for making joint child custody work for you, your ex, and your kids.
Tips for Choosing a Good Day-Care Center
Article
Choosing a day care can be overwhelming. Follow these steps to find the right center for you and your child.
Essential Back-to-School Supplies for Pre-K, Kindergarten, and First Grade
Article
Even if you're not ready for your child's first day of school, you can ensure that she'll be ready with all the supplies she'll need to play, learn, and enjoy in class.
How to Help Your Child Make Friends
Video
Is your child having trouble developing friendships? Help him feel more confident with these tips and activities for making friends at school.
The Do's and Don'ts of Stepparent Discipline
Article
If you're a new stepparent, read our expert-approved rules for correcting the kiddos.
8 Steps to Blended Family Bliss
Article
We've asked our experts how to cook up a stepfamily that succeeds.
8 Boundaries Stepparents Shouldn't Cross
Article
Becoming a stepparent? Read these 8 important stepparenting no-no's and how to solve sticky situations.
9 Ways to Help Your Kids Accept a Stepparent
Article
You can't make your children love their new stepparent, but our experts share how a little positive encouragement can go a long way.
Potty Training Secrets From the Pros
Article
We asked novice parents to share their common potty training questions and then took those queries to experienced moms -- the potty training pros -- to get answers.
Explaining Shared Custody to Kids
Article
Get our expert's best tips on how to explain shared custody to kids of any age.
Potty Training Readiness: What You Should Know
Video
Think potty training is all about your child? Think again. You need to be ready and on board as much as they do. We asked pediatricians and potty experts what you need to remember before potty training.
