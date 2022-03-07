Kate Bayless

Looking for some extra help with your children? Learn more about the different types of care options—such as nannies, babysitters, au pairs, mother's helpers, and daycare centers—and choose the best one for your family.
Creating a peaceful shared parenting plan — that also works with everyone's schedule — is no small feat. We asked our experts for their best rules for making joint child custody work for you, your ex, and your kids.
Creating a peaceful shared parenting plan — that also works with everyone's schedule — is no small feat. We asked our experts for their best rules for making joint child custody work for you, your ex, and your kids.
Think potty training is all about your child? Think again. You need to be ready and on board as much as they do. We asked pediatricians and potty experts what you need to remember before potty training.