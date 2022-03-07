Karin Bilich
Breast Cancer Update
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Learn about the risk factors and what you can do to minimize them.
Overweight Toddlers = Overweight Teens
A lifelong weight problem often starts in childhood, a new study shows.
Mercury in Cavity Fillings Deemed Safe
Studies show no evidence that they can cause brain damage or other neurological problems.
Mom's Happiness Equals Kids' Happiness
Study shows that treating depression in mothers can improve their children's behavior.
Kids' Hearing Damaged by MP3 Players
Study shows that teens listen to music at potentially damaging volumes.
Extended Breastfeeding May Curb Infections
Exclusively breastfeeding for six months cuts risk of infection in half.
