Karin A. Bilich
10 Benefits of Physical Activity for Kids
Video
Keeping in shape offers health benefits that will help your child throughout their life.
21 Fun Games to Play in the Car
Article
Planning to spend a few hours in the car? These (completely free!) road trip games will keep your kids entertained on long drives.
12 Common Potty Training Problems—And How to Solve Them
Article
Potty training rarely happens without a hitch. Flush away the biggest potty predicaments with these expert-approved tips and guidelines.
18 Tips for Overcoming Separation Anxiety on the First Day of Preschool
Article
Entering a new environment can be scary for preschoolers. Find out how to overcome separation anxiety for a happier first day of school.
Baby Circumcision: Everything Parents Need to Know
Video
Should your baby be circumcised? Learn more about the benefits, the possible complications, and how to care for a circumcised penis.
How to Soothe a Colicky Baby
Article
If your baby has colic, the never-ending crying can drive you nuts. Here are some expert strategies for soothing a colicky baby.
What is Colic in Babies?
Article
If your baby frequently goes through periods of screaming and crying—and there's nothing you can do to comfort her—she may be suffering from colic. Learn more about the causes and symptoms of this common condition.
What's the Average Height for Children?
Article
How can you tell if your child is growing properly, and what can you do to encourage healthy growth? We've got information about the average male and female heights for children. 
How to Prevent Ear Infections: 9 Things New Moms Can Do
Article
About half of all babies will have at least one ear infection by their first birthday. But the good news is there are things you can do to keep your infant infection-free as much as possible.
Abduction Prevention Checklist
Article
What you can do to keep your child safe and sound.
Parenting Siblings
Article
How to value the unique qualities of each child.
Fun Fitness for Preschoolers
Article
Playing can keep preschoolers in tip-top shape.
What Is Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder?
Article
How could PTSD affect your child?
Kids' Sports 101
Article
Learn essential info about your child's sports activities.
Dealing with Divorce
Article
Create a smoother and easier transition for your child.
Backpack Safety Tips
Article
Minimize the stress on your child's back.
Money-Saving Travel Tips
Article
Quick and easy ways to cut down your travel costs.
Your Child's Packing Checklist
Article
What needs to be in your child's suitcase.
When Is My Child Ready?
Article
Learn the signs of readiness for childhood's important milestones.
How Not to Get Food Poisoning — Or Give It To Your Family
Article
Nights spent sitting on the bathroom floor with a sick kid are fun for no one. Protect your family with these tips on how to prevent food poisoning.
What to Teach Your Child About Abduction
Article
What every child should know to reduce risk of abduction.
8 Facts About Postpartum Birth Control
Article
What you should know before choosing a birth control method.
Baby's Alertness in the Womb
Article
Learn how your baby moves and experiences life in the womb.
Your Step-by-Step Guide to Bottlefeeding
Article
Let us take you through your first bottlefeeding experience.
The Cheating Child
Article
Why so many kids cheat, and how to help them stop.
