Karin A. Bilich

Keeping in shape offers health benefits that will help your child throughout their life.
21 Fun Games to Play in the Car
Planning to spend a few hours in the car? These (completely free!) road trip games will keep your kids entertained on long drives.
Potty training rarely happens without a hitch. Flush away the biggest potty predicaments with these expert-approved tips and guidelines.
Entering a new environment can be scary for preschoolers. Find out how to overcome separation anxiety for a happier first day of school.
Should your baby be circumcised? Learn more about the benefits, the possible complications, and how to care for a circumcised penis.
How to Soothe a Colicky Baby
If your baby has colic, the never-ending crying can drive you nuts. Here are some expert strategies for soothing a colicky baby.
What is Colic in Babies?
If your baby frequently goes through periods of screaming and crying—and there's nothing you can do to comfort her—she may be suffering from colic. Learn more about the causes and symptoms of this common condition.
How can you tell if your child is growing properly, and what can you do to encourage healthy growth? We've got information about the average male and female heights for children.
About half of all babies will have at least one ear infection by their first birthday. But the good news is there are things you can do to keep your infant infection-free as much as possible.