Karen Mizoguchi
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Name of Baby Girl as Source Confirms She Welcomed Sixth Child via Surrogate
Article
Hilaria Baldwin shared the news of her daughter's arrival on March 1.
Advertisement
Oprah Tells Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'You've Said Shocking Things Here' in Sit-Down
Article
"Were you silent or were you silenced?" Oprah Winfrey asks the Duchess of Sussex during Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, airing on March 7.
A Baby Boy! Game of Thrones Stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington Welcome First Child
Article
Kit Harington previously said fatherhood would be his "most important job."
JoJo Siwa Introduces Girlfriend Kylie on Their One-Month Anniversary: 'The Happiest I've Ever Been'
Article
JoJo Siwa called her girlfriend "the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world."
Dan Levy's Mom Delivers a Message to His Childhood Bullies Ahead of His SNL Hosting Debut
Article
"I have just 7 words to say to you: 'Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!' " Deborah Divine said.
Pregnant Shawn Johnson Tests Positive for COVID-19: 'My Body Is Exhausted'
Article
"I have asthma and have had it my entire life so this scares me a little extra," Shawn Johnson East said.
Justin Timberlake Confirms He and Wife Jessica Biel Welcomed Second Child Named Phineas
Article
"He's awesome and so cute," Justin Timberlake said.
Jenna Bush Hager Emotional After Capitol Riots: 'I Kissed My Grandfather Goodbye in That Rotunda'
Article
"I have felt the majesty of our country in those walls and nobody can take that from any of us," Jenna Bush Hager said.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
SNL: Adele Sings 'Hello' and 'Someone Like You' During Bachelor Parody as She Competes for Love
Article
"I'm here because I've had a lot of heartbreak in my life," Adele joked.
Surprise! Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski Welcome a Son
Article
Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski are also parents to 3½-year-old daughter Nina
Nikki Bella and Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev Welcome Their First Child
Article
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev got engaged during a trip to France in November 2019.
Kelly Clarkson Files for Divorce from Husband Brandon Blackstock After Nearly 7 Years of Marriage
Article
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock, who wed in October 2013, share two kids: daughter River Rose, 5, and son Remington Alexander, 3.
Top Chef Winner Hosea Rosenberg's 2-Year-Old Daughter Diagnosed with Rare Genetic Disorder
Article
Hosea Rosenberg's daughter Sophie was diagnosed with multicentric carpotarsal osteolysis (MCTO.)
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting First Child Together
Article
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt wed on June 8 during an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California.
The Office Reunion! John Krasinski and Steve Carell Reflect on Show's 15th Anniversary
Article
John Krasinski and Steve Carell reminisced about some of their favorite scenes and moments from the workplace mockumentary series.
Advertisement
Vanessa Bryant Delivers Heartbreaking Tribute to Kobe and Gianna at Celebration of Life
Article
"Babe, you take care of our Gigi," Vanessa Bryant said.
Jennifer Lopez's Daughter, 11, Joins Her to Perform During Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show
Article
Jennifer Lopez's twins, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, turn 12 on Feb. 22.
Amy Schumer Switched Son Gene to Formula After a Month of Breastfeeding: Pumping 'Was Not for Me'
Article
Amy Schumer also recalled the time when Serena Williams "kind of yelled at me" for feeding son Gene a certain kind of formula.
Archie's First Christmas! Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Release Holiday Card Starring 7-Month-Old Son
Article
"Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. From our family to yours," Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's card read.
Reunited! E.T. Returns to Earth 37 Years Later to See Henry Thomas' Elliott in New Ad
Article
Actor Henry Thomas reprises his role as Elliot alongside the alien character for Comcast's new four-minute ad called "A Holiday Reunion."
Boy, 5, Thrown Off Mall of America Balcony Is Back in School and Walking 'Perfectly,' Family Says
Article
On April 12, Landen sustained severe head trauma and multiple broken bones after being thrown from the third floor of the Mall of America in Minnesota.
Jersey Shore's Mike Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Reveal They Suffered 'Heart-Wrenching' Miscarriage
Article
"The night he came home [after serving eight months in federal prison for tax fraud] we actually conceived," Lauren Sorrentino shared.
Advertisement
Country Singer Ned LeDoux's 2-Year-Old Daughter Dies After 'Tragic Choking Accident' at Home
Article
Ned LeDoux celebrated his daughter's birthday six weeks ago, on Sept. 15.
See Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah & More in First Look at The Little Mermaid Live Event
Article
John Stamos will portray Chef Louis while the role of Prince Eric will be played by actor Graham Phillips.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com