Karen Cicero

At a time when we’re hanging at home more than ever, a tidy space feels like a big accomplishment. For the second year in a row, we tested eco-friendly formulas to find out which ones get surfaces clean and leave the planet intact too. Roll out the green carpet for the winners.
Telling your tween "not to pay attention" to their height difference may feel like good advice, but it actually probably won't help. Here's how to talk about height with kids instead.
A duck in Central Park inspired Tony winner Bette Midler’s imaginative new picture tale.
These children's hospitals have made every kid's health a priority by forging new treatments for all things from cancer to appendicitis. Here are this year’s awards for pediatric centers making innovative health changes.
We asked kid-lit experts to nominate more than 50 stellar children’s titles with Latin themes or creators, then handed them over to our crew of kid reviewers. These are the ten libros that captivated them the most.