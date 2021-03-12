Karen Cicero
Parents' Best Green Cleaning Products of 2021
Gallery
At a time when we’re hanging at home more than ever, a tidy space feels like a big accomplishment. For the second year in a row, we tested eco-friendly formulas to find out which ones get surfaces clean and leave the planet intact too. Roll out the green carpet for the winners.
Advertisement
How to Help Kids Feel More Comfortable With Their Height
Video
Telling your tween "not to pay attention" to their height difference may feel like good advice, but it actually probably won't help. Here's how to talk about height with kids instead.
The Real-Life Animal Inspiration Behind Bette Midler's New Children's Book
Article
A duck in Central Park inspired Tony winner Bette Midler’s imaginative new picture tale.
Top 15 Children's Hospitals in Innovation and Technology
Article
These children's hospitals have made every kid's health a priority by forging new treatments for all things from cancer to appendicitis. Here are this year’s awards for pediatric centers making innovative health changes.
15 Christmas Gifts Teens Actually Want (That Aren't Just a Gift Card)
Gallery
Best Latino Children's Books of 2020
Article
We asked kid-lit experts to nominate more than 50 stellar children’s titles with Latin themes or creators, then handed them over to our crew of kid reviewers. These are the ten libros that captivated them the most.
30 Best Children's Books of 2020
Gallery
The Best Learning Apps for Kids
Gallery
We tapped tech and education experts for their picks in the crowded kids’ app space, then gave a panel of junior testers permission to play. What we discovered: Great learning apps are almost as hard to find as disinfectant wipes—but they do exist. Here are some gems to help you out this school year
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Natalie Portman Reimagines Classic Storybook Fables With Girls in the Starring Roles
Article
The actor and mom of two reimagines familiar tales, like “The Tortoise and the Hare,” with more female characters in the stories.
18 Fast, Fun Breakfasts Kids Will Love
Gallery
So many new ideas to get you out of your rut—and your kiddos out the door!
9 Halloween Activities Still Happening Near You in 2020
Article
Scare up some social-distanced fun at one of these family-friendly Halloween events happening around the country with extra COVID-19 safety protocol in place.
5 Popular Kids Books to Start Reading This Month
Gallery
25 Best Pantry Staples to Add to Your Grocery List
Gallery
How LeBron James Is Championing Kids with His First Children's Book: 'I Hope They Realize They Can Do Anything'
Article
The L.A. Lakers forward and dad of three writes from the heart in his debut picture book, I Promise, which motivates kids to value both school and play.
The Best Frozen Treats for Summer, According to Kids
Gallery
Advertisement
The Best New Frozen Treats for Grown-Ups
Gallery
Your kids are finally tucked away in bed and you're more than ready for some much-deserved me-time: Netflix and a sweet treat. But you're sick of eating that birthday cake ice cream your son picked out, right? Looking for a more "grown-up" option? Our staff rounded up our favorite mommy-friendly ice creams, sorbets, and gelatos. Enjoy!
3 Books About Anxiety to Help Kids Cope With Stress
Video
Slip one or more of these kid's books about anxiety into your reading time as a conversation starter about how to deal with different types of stress.
Kristen Bell Is Now a Children’s Book Author—and We Love Her Reading Advice
Article
Kristen Bell shares details about her new children's book The World Needs More Purple People and her own family's reading routine.
The Bucket List Family on Why It's OK to Dream About Future Vacations Even When You're Stuck at Home
Video
Garrett and Jessica Gee are famous for traveling to over 75 countries in the past four years with their kids. Their trips are now on pause, but this family will never stop promoting kindness and hope.
Best Vacations for Kids: Parents' Travel Awards 2020
Article
Our second annual travel awards come at a time when envisioning a future filled with fun and exploration is more vital than ever. These are the kid-friendly vacations we're dreaming of right now, and why kids of all ages will love them.
10 Best Luxury Cars for Families
Gallery
Best Cars for Teen Drivers
Article
If you’re shopping for a new car for your teenager, these picks aced the government crash tests and have extra appealing safety features.
Advertisement
Legoland New York Is Coming & It's Going to Be Awesome
Video
The theme-park-in-the-making, now set to open in 2021, revealed three exclusive rides and tons of other fun experiences for kids ages 2 to 12.
5 Children's Books About the Environment to Read This Earth Day
Gallery
12 Best Places to Vacation with Tweens and Teens
Video
Want to wow your big kid? From cities and swanky resorts to nature trails and national parks, these are the top family vacation destinations to hit while your children are still young.
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com