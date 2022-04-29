Black woman smiling
Kareema Bee
Kareema Bee is the senior video producer of Kindred at Parents where she creates video franchises for the brand, including We Live & We Learn, Our Family Portrait, Kickback with Kindred, and Dear (Expert). As a content creator, she has lent her writing, directing, and performing talents to various aspects of the Entertainment industry over the last decade. Kareema received her Master's in TV, Radio, & Film from Syracuse University's Newhouse School and has a BA in English from SUNY Albany. As a new mom and native New Yorker, she loves an impromptu dance session and a good brunch.