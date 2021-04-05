Kara Thompson

Registered dietitian Andrea Mathis has figured out how to persuade her sons to eat—and enjoy!—vegetables. Copy her hacks for quick weeknight-dinner inspiration.
7 Mealtime Must-Haves for Baby
Gallery
Introducing solid foods can be daunting. These handy products will help you keep your baby fed and your kitchen in check.
15 Toys With a Latin Twist
Gallery
Searching for the perfect present for a special niño or niña on your Christmas list? Look no further than this Papá Noel-approved gift guide hand-picked by the editors of Parents Latina. From learning toys to singing stuffed animals, these fun toys connect kids to latin culture.
9 Best Tummy-Time Activity Gyms
Gallery
Play with your new bundle and strengthen Baby's upper body with these adorable tummy-time toys.