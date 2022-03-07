Kara Corridan
Latino Children Are Affected the Worst by Air Pollution, but Parents Are Fighting Back
Article
More than 40 percent of us live in an area plagued by air pollution. The group affected more than others? Latino children. This is why—and what's being done about it.
Advertisement
How Air Pollution is Impacting Our Kids and What We Can Do About It
Article
Cities may seem less smoggy, but pollution is still a surprisingly serious problem—and kids, whose lungs are still growing, are most at risk. Here's what you can do to help your family breathe easier.
What 86% of Pregnant Women Aren't Doing (but should)
Article
Worry Doesn't Equal Love
Article
If you're super-careful about safety you may not like what I have to say. But hear me out.
The Best Thing We Moms Can Do For One Another
Article
Dry Nights, At Last! What Finally Worked for My Bedwetter
Article
Ever Need a Big Dose of Perspective? I Do.
Article
Advertisement
5 Things I Didn't Know About Young Kids and Social Media
Article
Is Your Home as Safe as You Think?
Article
Ever Need a Big Dose of Perspective? I Do.
Article
5 Things I Didn't Know About Young Kids and Social Media
Article
Is Your Home as Safe as You Think?
Article
Help Kids With Learning and Attention Issues (and Their Parents) Feel Understood
Article
#CheckYourself for Breast Health
Article
Advertisement
Enterovirus Is Scary--But So Is This Common Illness
Article
The Risky Move 28% of Moms Make
Article
Meet a Mother Who Will Never Give Up
Article
How Risky Is It to Take Antidepressants While Pregnant?
Article
Why Food Allergies Affect All of Us
Article
Are My Sunscreen Woes Finally Over?
Article
Do You Know Any "Rainbow Babies"?
Article
Advertisement
What Would You Do To Improve Your Child's Life?
Article
How to Eat Healthy at Disney World
Article
One mom learned that the park makes it pretty easy to not go off the (food) rails on vacation.
"Wanna Meet My Baby? Sure. Show Me Your Medical Records."
Article
Why Does Our Country Make It So Hard to Be a Working Mom?
Article
8 Safety Rules You May Think You Don't Need
Article
A Way to Help Kids and Moms: Are You Up for the Challenge?
Article
How Has Autism Affected Your Friendships?
Article
Load More
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com