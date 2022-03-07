Kaitlin Ahern
Dangerous Levels of Lead Found in Water at Schools Across the Country
Kids are at risk every time they take a sip from their school's water fountain, according to an alarming new study. Luckily, parents can help.
Science Says Looking at Cute Animals Can Help Your Marriage
A new study says viewing cute animals like puppies and bunnies can help maintain the spark in your marriage. Who knew it was that easy?!
North West Is 3! Here Are 3 Times She Stole the Show from Mom Kim Kardashian
In honor of her third birthday, let's take a look back at the budding star's cutest moments shared by mom Kim Kardashian.
Couple Posts Engagement Photo, Reveals More than They Expected
This couple accidentally added a surprising twist to their engagement announcement by forgetting to crop the photo.
Most Parents Don't Feel Guilty About Using Screen Time as "Babysitter"
A new survey shows that the majority of parents are okay with using electronics to keep their kids busy when they need some downtime.
