K. Braeden Anderson is the author of BLACK RESILIENCE: the Blueprint for Black Triumph in the Face of Racism (to be distributed October 2022 by Simon & Schuster, Post Hill Press). In addition, he is an attorney at Kirkland & Ellis in Washington, D.C. focused primarily on the representation of financial institutions, investment advisers, public companies, and senior officers in connection with internal investigations, as well as the defense of investigations initiated by the Department of Justice (DOJ), U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and various other federal and state regulators. Prior to joining Kirkland, Braeden was an attorney in New York City specializing in securities enforcement and regulatory matters at Sidley Austin LLP (the "Obama" firm). In addition to law practice, he serves as an adjunct professor of business law at Monroe College in the Bronx, New York, and as the Chairman of the Corporate Law Section of the Metropolitan Black Bar Association. Prior to entering law practice, he played Division 1 college basketball for the Seton Hall Pirates where he won the Big East Conference Championship while he was attending law school. Over the course of his journey, Braeden has overcome socioeconomic and racial barriers, defied expectations, and conquered adversity. Parts of his story have been chronicled by Forbes, Law360, The New York Times, ABA Journal, NBC Sports, USA Today, NPH, CBC, ESPN, and others.