Julie Mazziotta

Associate Editor, PEOPLE Health
9-Year-Old Girl Dies in Her Sleep 3 Days After Testing Positive for COVID: ‘Our Family Is Shattered’
Article
Makenzie Gongora had no preexisting conditions and only mild symptoms, her family said, leaving doctors “baffled.”
Advertisement
Stuck in a Snowstorm with Soon-to-Expire Vaccine Doses, Health Workers Gave Them to Other Drivers
Article
Stuck in traffic after snow shut down the highway, workers in Josephine County were able to inoculate six other drivers with Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Inflatable Christmas Tree Costume Likely Cause of 44 COVID Cases and 1 Death at California Hospital, Officials Say
Article
After a staff member wore an air-powered Christmas tree costume around the emergency room to boost spirits, a COVID-19 outbreak occurred at a San Jose hospital.
Dolly Parton Partially Funded Moderna’s COVID Vaccine: ‘I Just Wanted It to Do Good’
Article
The country legend had donated $1 million toward COVID-19 research in April, and that money aided Moderna’s vaccine research.
Nearly 800,000 Children Have Gotten COVID as U.S. Cases Soar to Highest Numbers Yet
Article
Child COVID-19 cases have increased 14 percent in the last two weeks, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Former Anti-Abortion Speaker on Planning to End Her Pregnancy After Becoming Widowed Mom of 6
Article
Shannon Dingle explained in an op-ed why she considered terminating her pregnancy after her husband died unexpectedly last year.
Mom of 12-Year-Old Who Died from COVID-19 Urges Mask-Wearing: 'Find Some Love and Compassion'
Article
“She would stop and talk to you and give you a hug or help you,” said Elda McNew of her daughter Elizabeth.
South Carolina Teacher, 28, Dies from Coronavirus 3 Days After Testing Positive
Article
Known as the school’s “songbird” for entertaining students with her voice, Demetria “Demi” Bannister was teaching her third-graders remotely this year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
More Than Half a Million Kids in the U.S. Have Been Diagnosed with Coronavirus
Article
Cases of COVID-19 in children have gone up 16 percent in the last two weeks.
More Than 74,000 U.S. Children Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus in the Last 2 Weeks
Article
Pediatric cases of COVID-19 increased by 21 percent between Aug. 6-20.
Twins Survive After Developing Rare Condition in the Womb: ‘They’re Such Miracle Baby Fighters’
Article
Through a subchorionic hematoma, twin-twin transfusion syndrome, a pandemic and early labor, Dana Salmonese and doctors were able to deliver healthy baby boys.
Texas Mom Begs People to ‘Put Your Masks On’ in Tearful Video Days Before Dying from Coronavirus
Article
Sara Montoya made the video from her hospital bed, where she was "fighting for my breath."
School Closings in March Likely Prevented 1 Million Coronavirus Cases and Saved 40,000 Lives
Article
The study authors noted, however, that these numbers are based on classes without masks or social distancing, which is expected if schools reopen.
9-Year-Old Girl Becomes the Youngest to Die from Coronavirus in Florida
Article
A Putnam County health official said she did not know if the girl had any preexisting conditions.
Minnesota Mom Dies of Coronavirus After Giving Birth While on a Ventilator
Article
Doctors performed an emergency C-section to save Aurora Esparza’s daughter in late June, but the mom of three died a month later.
Advertisement
Mom Who Lost Her 2 Kids to Coronavirus Just 11 Days Apart Urges People to ‘Just Stay Home’
Article
Monete Hicks’ two children, Byron, 20, and Mychaela, 23, both died suddenly from COVID-19 after taking a trip to Orlando.
If All Americans Wore Masks ‘We Could Drive This Epidemic to the Ground,’ Says CDC Director
Article
Dr. Robert Redfield said that just four to six weeks with all Americans wearing masks could significantly slow COVID-19 transmission.
California’s 2 Largest School Districts Will Remain Online-Only This Fall Due to Coronavirus
Article
Los Angeles and San Diego school districts said that COVID-19 is too much of a risk to teachers, staff and students to reopen.
High-Risk Florida Teen Dies of Coronavirus After Going to 100-Person Church Party
Article
According to an autopsy report, the parents of 17-year-old Carsyn Leigh Davis waited nearly a week to take her to the hospital, and instead gave her hydroxychloroquine.
64 Children in New York Have Developed the Mysterious Blood Illness Related to Coronavirus
Article
There are now more than 100 children worldwide with the illness, which doctors are calling "pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome."
Here’s How to Correctly and Safely Wear a Face Mask, Plus How to Not Fog up Your Glasses
Article
The CDC now recommends that all Americans wear a non-surgical face mask while out in public, but there are dos and don’ts to putting it on.
90 Percent of Hospitalized Coronavirus Patients Have Preexisiting Conditions
Article
A new study from the CDC found that most patients had one or more underlying conditions before contracting COVID-19.
Advertisement
Ohio Clinics Ordered to Stop ‘Non-Essential’ Abortions During Coronavirus Outbreak
Article
Multiple medical groups have criticized the decision, saying that abortions are a part of “comprehensive health care” and should not be canceled or delayed.
Bachelor’s Colton Underwood Tested Positive for Coronavirus: ‘I'm Exhausted’
Article
The reality star emphasized that young, healthy people like himself can get infected, and need to take the virus seriously.
Does Noisy Eating and Loud Gum Chewing Drive You Crazy? You May Have Misophonia
Article
The hatred of noisy eating is an actual neurological disorder called misophonia, and it can impact the ability to learn.
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com