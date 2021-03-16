Julie Mazziotta

9-Year-Old Girl Dies in Her Sleep 3 Days After Testing Positive for COVID: ‘Our Family Is Shattered’
Makenzie Gongora had no preexisting conditions and only mild symptoms, her family said, leaving doctors “baffled.”
Stuck in a Snowstorm with Soon-to-Expire Vaccine Doses, Health Workers Gave Them to Other Drivers
Stuck in traffic after snow shut down the highway, workers in Josephine County were able to inoculate six other drivers with Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Inflatable Christmas Tree Costume Likely Cause of 44 COVID Cases and 1 Death at California Hospital, Officials Say
After a staff member wore an air-powered Christmas tree costume around the emergency room to boost spirits, a COVID-19 outbreak occurred at a San Jose hospital.
The country legend had donated $1 million toward COVID-19 research in April, and that money aided Moderna’s vaccine research.
Child COVID-19 cases have increased 14 percent in the last two weeks, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Former Anti-Abortion Speaker on Planning to End Her Pregnancy After Becoming Widowed Mom of 6
Shannon Dingle explained in an op-ed why she considered terminating her pregnancy after her husband died unexpectedly last year.