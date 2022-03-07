Julie Knapp

Sleep struggles are common around 18 months to 2 years because of developmental changes. Use our guide to determine what causes toddler sleep regression, and figure out how to get your child on a better evening routine.
Advertisement
Your Pregnancy To-Do List
Gallery
A week-by-week guide to getting it all done before your baby arrives.
Our Favorite Family Getaways
Article
Parents staffers have seen it all, from exotic escapes to cheap-and-charming beach towns. So, check out the vacation spots we like best.
Your baby begins as a tiny cluster of cells, but during the nine-month process of pregnancy she becomes an amazing baby with facial features, a beating heart and kicking legs. Find out what's happening with baby's development week by week.
Real Moms' Shape-Up Secrets
Article
Don't want to pack on the pounds this holiday season? You don't have to! Here, readers reveal their favorite ways to tone up, trim down, and feel great.
Spring Crafts
Article
Celebrate the season with our fresh, fun kids' craft projects.