Julia Pelly

Julia Pelly has an MPH in maternal and child health and has written extensively about pregnancy, birth, postpartum, and early parenthood. As mom of (almost) four, doula, La Leche League leader, and founder at yourpostpartumplan.com, she understands the value the expert knowledge, collective wisdom, and personal experience all play in the big and small decisions of everyday parenting. Julia's work has appeared with The New York Times, the Washington Post, National Geographic, TIME, Salon, Glamour, and many other outlets.