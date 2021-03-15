Julia Malacoff
This Single Mom Launched a National Hijab Fashion Brand With Only $7,000
Lisa Vogl used her savings to turn a passion project into a profitable business when her family needed it most. Now, she's co-founder of the first modest fashion brand offering hijabs sold in an American department store. Here's how she did it, plus her best financial advice for parents of all kinds.
Meet the Mom Who Wants to Diversify the Startup World
Alexa von Tobel sold her first company, LearnVest, for more than $300 million. Now she's set her sights on making the startup world more inclusive by investing in all types of companies and founders. Here's how she did it, plus her best financial advice for parents.
This Extreme Couponing Mom Uses TikTok to Teach Others How to Save
With three kids at home, Karla Benavides discovered couponing while trying to avoid those $200 trips to Target. Now she shares her couponing strategies with other families.
This Mom Turned Packing School Lunches Into a Business Helping Families Prepare Affordable Healthy Meals
Laura Fuentes wanted her kids to eat healthy. Little did she know she'd create a business around packed lunches called MOMables that would change her life in the process.
This Entrepreneur Built a Social Network for Moms and Has Great Advice to Help Working Mothers Thrive
When Katya Libin found out she was pregnant at 25, she was at the top of her career. But when she became a mom she struggled to find a community, so she decided to do something about it and launched HeyMama, a social network for entrepreneurial moms.
This Mom Is Empowering Her Latinx Community to Understand Personal Finance
Esperanza Lebron of Latina Money Moms went from making $14,000 a year to running her own debt-free business. Here's how she did it, and how she's empowering other Latinx moms to do the same.
When Her Breadwinning Husband Was Diagnosed With MS, This Stay-At-Home Mom Built a Jewelry Empire
Helen Ficalora's family had just purchased a new home when her husband had to stop working due to complications from multiple sclerosis. She went from being a stay-at-home mom to the breadwinner in the blink of an eye. Here's how she turned a difficult situation into a thriving jewelry brand.
How This Teen Single Mom Went From Earning $14,000 a Year to Hundreds of Thousands in Revenue
Personal finance expert Tasha Cochran made $14,000 a year at age 19 as a single mom in the Marine Corps. Last year, her business and related YouTube channel generated hundreds of thousands in revenue. Here's how she did it.
This Mom of 4 Built Her Own Tiny House for $30K and Shares How You Can Too
Kelley Lewis was a single mom when she started building her tiny house. Here's how she made it work, plus her tips for staying on top of your finances.
Farm Life as a Family of 6: 'We Went from City Slickers to California Ranchers to Follow Our Dreams'
Mary and Brian Heffernan went from city slickers to full-time farmers of a thriving direct-to-consumer business. Here's how they managed their money to turn their dreams into reality.
