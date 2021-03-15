Julia Malacoff

Lisa Vogl used her savings to turn a passion project into a profitable business when her family needed it most. Now, she's co-founder of the first modest fashion brand offering hijabs sold in an American department store. Here's how she did it, plus her best financial advice for parents of all kinds.
Alexa von Tobel sold her first company, LearnVest, for more than $300 million. Now she's set her sights on making the startup world more inclusive by investing in all types of companies and founders. Here's how she did it, plus her best financial advice for parents.
With three kids at home, Karla Benavides discovered couponing while trying to avoid those $200 trips to Target. Now she shares her couponing strategies with other families.
This Mom Turned Packing School Lunches Into a Business Helping Families Prepare Affordable Healthy Meals
Video
Laura Fuentes wanted her kids to eat healthy. Little did she know she'd create a business around packed lunches called MOMables that would change her life in the process.
This Entrepreneur Built a Social Network for Moms and Has Great Advice to Help Working Mothers Thrive
Video
When Katya Libin found out she was pregnant at 25, she was at the top of her career. But when she became a mom she struggled to find a community, so she decided to do something about it and launched HeyMama, a social network for entrepreneurial moms.
Esperanza Lebron of Latina Money Moms went from making $14,000 a year to running her own debt-free business. Here's how she did it, and how she's empowering other Latinx moms to do the same.