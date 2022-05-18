Julia Edelstien
Every Family Needs Books With Diversity In Their Library, Here's Why
Article
Parents editor-in-chief Julia Edelstein explains how books on diversity can help nurture a generation of good people and why she plans on reading more of them to her sons.
Parenting Has Never Been Harder, But Here's How I'm Getting Through
Article
How can moms and dads stay resilient through the most grueling endurance test our generation has ever faced? Parents editor-in-chief Julia Edelstein says that's something we are all trying to master right now.
During the Pandemic, Protecting My Family Meant Living Apart From My Husband
Article
When the quarantine hit New York City, I quickly realized that my sons and I would be safer staying with family in the suburbs, rather than at home with my physician husband.
How a Hand-Me-Down Baby Glider Gave Me a Totally Different View of Parenting
Article
Parents magazine's next editor-in-chief Julia Edelstein shares how a piece of second-hand baby furniture opened her eyes to the joy and exhaustion of parenthood. 
These Heroes Are Making a Huge Difference for Children With Mental Health Disorders
Article
Get inspired and vote for the person you think is doing the most to support kids with mental health and learning disorders in the Child Mind Institute's Change Maker Awards.
This Mom Is Bringing #MoreGoodDays to Fellow Breast Cancer Survivors
Article
Kind gestures make a huge difference to moms fighting breast cancer. Just ask survivor Rebecca Weiss, a mother of two.
The American Academy of Pediatrics Just Changed the Screen-Time Rules Again
Article
Parents has the inside scoop on what you need to know about these new guidelines for babies and young children.
'If It Hadn't Been for the Smoke Detector, I'd Have Lost My Daughter'
Article
Four months ago, a tea light tipped over in Rosie Saunder's house and caused a fire that left her family displaced. Rosie shares her story with Parents in honor of National Home Fire Drill Day on Saturday, October 15.
How a Cartoon Mom Became My Parenting Idol
Article
When it came to choosing a mothering style, I wound up going full-on tiger—Daniel Tiger, that is.
Do You Know How to Practice Safe Swimming?
Article
Keeping an eye on the pool isn't enough. Two-year-old Kyan Quintana's death is proof.
Should Kids Get Screened for Anxiety in School?
Article
The Child Mind Institute is on a mission to make school mental health screenings as standard as eye exams.
My First Mother's Day Without My Mom
Article
I've been steeling myself for Sunday since my mom passed away. Now the countdown is on.
Is Your Child as Healthy as You Were at His Age?
Article
A new survey reveals that most parents are discouraged by the state of kids' health, but are kids today really sicker than in the past?
The Problem With Adele's Breastfeeding Message
Article
Telling breastfeeding pushers to bleep-off isn't as straightforward as it sounds.
