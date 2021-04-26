Julia Edelstein
Parenting Has Never Been Harder, But Here's How I'm Getting Through

How can moms and dads stay resilient through the most grueling endurance test our generation has ever faced? Parents editor-in-chief Julia Edelstein says that's something we are all trying to master right now.
Kids Can Now Listen to Julie Andrews Reading Children's Books in Her New Podcast

The legendary actress is launching a podcast with her daughter, where the pair will read children's books out loud. In a recent interview, Parents asked them for all the details.
During the Pandemic, Protecting My Family Means Living Apart From My Husband

When the quarantine hit New York City, I quickly realized that my sons and I would be safer staying with family in the suburbs, rather than home with my physician husband. Now, like many families with one parent in healthcare, we don’t know when we’ll be reunited.
How a Hand-Me-Down Baby Glider Gave Me a Totally Different View of Parenting

Parents magazine's next editor-in-chief Julia Edelstein shares how a piece of second-hand baby furniture opened her eyes to the joy and exhaustion of parenthood. 
