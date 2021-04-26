How can moms and dads stay resilient through the most grueling endurance test our generation has ever faced? Parents editor-in-chief Julia Edelstein says that's something we are all trying to master right now.
The legendary actress is launching a podcast with her daughter, where the pair will read children's books out loud. In a recent interview, Parents asked them for all the details.
When the quarantine hit New York City, I quickly realized that my sons and I would be safer staying with family in the suburbs, rather than home with my physician husband. Now, like many families with one parent in healthcare, we don’t know when we’ll be reunited.
Parents magazine's next editor-in-chief Julia Edelstein shares how a piece of second-hand baby furniture opened her eyes to the joy and exhaustion of parenthood.