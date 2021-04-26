Julia Dennison
I Tried Apple’s New Streaming Workout Video Service and It’s Perfect for Busy Moms
Article
Apple launches its Fitness+ service today. It’s cheaper than Peleton and pretty convenient for any parent—pandemic or otherwise—especially if you’re already a fan of the Apple Watch, iPad, or iPhone.
Advertisement
Rediscovering My Summer Camp Self Made Me a Better Mom to My Daughter
Article
The summer camp I went to as a kid encouraged autonomy. Going back for the alumnae camp reunion reminded me just how special that was. Now I'm making sure to give my 3-year-old that same freedom.
We Need to Talk More About the Messiness of Parenthood, Not Who Belongs in the Club
Article
The language around parenthood and who it includes is changing. But the gritty reality of what it means to give birth doesn’t change. Here’s why I’m OK with sharing the wealth.
11 Ways the Philadelphia Please Touch Museum is Like No Other Children's Museum
Article
The Please Touch Museum is a kids attraction like no other. If your family is planning a trip to see the museums in Philadelphia, here’s why this should be top of your list.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com