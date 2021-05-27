Jordan Davidson has spent the past decade helping publishers, medical practitioners, and health care facilities distill complicated medical topics down into accessible content for diverse audiences. Previously, she was the blog editor at Everyday Health and the managing editor at The Mighty. Her writing has appeared on: BuzzFeed, CBS Interactive, Men’s Health Magazine, Teen Vogue, Scary Mommy, Upworthy, Rodale’s Organic Life, Prevention, Sharecare, Yahoo Health, MSN, and AOL. She has also worked as a consultant for Verywell, Mount Sinai Health System, and other businesses in the health care industry and outside of it. In 2012, she co-founded Endo Warriors, an organization that provides in-person and virtual support groups for people living with endometriosis. Due to her work in the reproductive health space, she has been interviewed for Bustle, Bitch Magazine, Rewire.News, and appeared on NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt.