Jon Roberts, Ph.D. is President of Health & Finance at Dotdash Meredith. He has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2013 and previously held roles as Chief Innovation Officer and Head of Data Science, where he derived insights from more than 20 years of internet data across thousands of topics. He's been a keynote speaker at industry conferences including Cannes Lions Health, where he discussed data analysis of online consumption habits around various health topics.