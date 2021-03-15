Joelle Goldstein

Boy Runs to Newly Vaccinated Grandma in Sweet Video After Months Apart Due to COVID: 'Priceless'
"The reaction was absolutely priceless and filled our hearts with so much love," mom Kelsey Chvala said.
Mom Making Thousands on OnlyFans Is 'Praying' for Parent Who Reported Her to Sons' Catholic School
Crystal Jackson said she hopes the mom who leaked her photos to the school can "find some peace within herself."
Mom Who Makes $150K a Month from OnlyFans Says Catholic School Expelled Her 3 Sons Because of Her Page
"This whole mentality of harassing a mom to get her kids out of school, I have a hard time wrapping my head around that," Crystal Jackson says.
'Texas Is a Disaster,' Says Dad Who 'Rushed' Choking Son on 'Icy Roads for Emergency Surgery'
"Never imagined having to bring a child home to recover from surgery in a house where I can see my breath," said dad Mike Hixenbaugh.
8-Year-Old Girl Recovering After Plunging Nearly 25 Feet from Maine Ski Lift: 'A Scary Incident'
The girl was conscious after the fall and did not appear to suffer life-threatening injuries, but was airlifted to a nearby hospital.
Many of the letters ask Santa to provide a cure for COVID-19 or mention how their parents are unable to afford presents because they lost their jobs.