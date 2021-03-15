Joelle Goldstein

Writer-Reporter, Human Interest
Boy Runs to Newly Vaccinated Grandma in Sweet Video After Months Apart Due to COVID: 'Priceless'
Article
"The reaction was absolutely priceless and filled our hearts with so much love," mom Kelsey Chvala said.
Advertisement
Mom Making Thousands on OnlyFans Is 'Praying' for Parent Who Reported Her to Sons' Catholic School
Article
Crystal Jackson said she hopes the mom who leaked her photos to the school can "find some peace within herself."
Mom Who Makes $150K a Month from OnlyFans Says Catholic School Expelled Her 3 Sons Because of Her Page
Article
"This whole mentality of harassing a mom to get her kids out of school, I have a hard time wrapping my head around that," Crystal Jackson says.
'Texas Is a Disaster,' Says Dad Who 'Rushed' Choking Son on 'Icy Roads for Emergency Surgery'
Article
"Never imagined having to bring a child home to recover from surgery in a house where I can see my breath," said dad Mike Hixenbaugh.
8-Year-Old Girl Recovering After Plunging Nearly 25 Feet from Maine Ski Lift: 'A Scary Incident'
Article
The girl was conscious after the fall and did not appear to suffer life-threatening injuries, but was airlifted to a nearby hospital.
Kids' Letters from Postal Service's Operation Santa Capture Pandemic's Heartbreaking Impact
Article
Many of the letters ask Santa to provide a cure for COVID-19 or mention how their parents are unable to afford presents because they lost their jobs.
21-Year-Old Man with Down Syndrome Lands Job at UPS: 'I'm So Proud of Him,' Says Sister
Article
"Jake is so worthy and capable, so it's just awesome for others to be able to see that," Amy Hyde says of her brother and his new gig.
Mom of 10 Dies Days After Giving Birth to First Daughter: 'She Prayed for a Girl,' Husband Says
Article
"She was the most beautiful woman I've ever known. She was so vibrant and full of life," Spencer Harlow said of his wife Sonya.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
'Beloved' Pediatrics Doctor Dies from Postpartum Complications After Giving Birth to First Child
Article
Dr. Chaniece Wallace died on Oct. 22, just two days after she and her husband Anthony welcomed their daughter Charlotte.
Mom Says 'Life Can Change in an Instant' After Daughter, 3, Loses Foot in Lawn Mower Accident
Article
"As devastated as I am by what happened to her, it was this weird mix of being very, very grateful that it wasn’t worse," Sarah Reardon said of her daughter Abigail.
Best-Selling Author Shanna Hogan Dies at 38 After Pool Accident in Front of Toddler Son
Article
"She was the kindest human being I have ever known," Shanna Hogan's friend, Katie Mayer, says after the author's death.
Indiana Boy, 10, Is Fighting Leukemia for Second Time, Needs Life-Saving Bone Marrow Transplant
Article
"I try to be an advocate for him. I just don't settle," Juanita Perkins says of her son, Brian, who currently has a 23 percent chance of finding a perfect match.
Parents of 3 in 'Race Against Time' After Their 2 Daughters Are Diagnosed with Fatal Brain Disease
Article
"Every single day that goes by, we are losing a little bit more of them," Kyle Harrison says of his two daughters, Kinley and Kennedy, who have GM1 gangliosidosis.
PGA Pro Sean Fredrickson and His 3 Kids Among Passengers Killed in Plane Crash Over Idaho Lake
Article
Sean Fredrickson, his son Hayden Fredrickson and stepchildren Sofia and Quinn Olsen were confirmed by family members as four of the victims in Sunday's crash.
Husband Who Staged Dates Outside Wife's Hospital Celebrates First Father's Day After Son's Arrival
Article
Bob Conlin and Shona Moeller welcomed their son, Forest Gace Walter, on June 20.
Advertisement
U.S. Coast Guard Rescues 'Brave Little Girl' from Inflatable Raft After She's Swept Out to Sea
Article
"She did a great job of staying on her raft that was not a lifesaving device and could have easily tipped over at any moment," the Coast Guard said.
Girl, 9, Raises Over $50K Selling Friendship Bracelets to Help Minneapolis Residents in Need
Article
Kamryn Johnson and her friends have been selling the bracelets to assist those who were affected by the coronavirus pandemic or looting.
George Floyd's 6-Year-Old Daughter Receives Full Scholarship to Texas Southern University
Article
"We know that this gesture cannot take the place of her dad’s loving presence, but we hope that it will contribute to easing her journey through life," said Albert H. Myres, chair of the Board of Regents of TSU.
Single Mom Creates Line of Bilingual Teddy Bears to Help Kids Learn a New Language
Article
"I know that the most impactful tool that a child can have is through communication," Dr. Tameka Maiden says of her line, Cubby Love Bears.
Homeless Florida Teen Named Valedictorian of His Class as He Graduates High School
Article
Martin Folsom and his mother Melva have been in and out of homelessness since he was young.
Doorbell Video Captures Amazon Delivery Driver Outside Home Praying for Baby at Risk of COVID-19
Article
Lucas Pearson has a congenital vascular anomaly, which makes him more susceptible to contracting coronavirus.
Husband Who Can't Be with Pregnant Wife Stages Dates Outside Hospital Where She's on Bed Rest
Article
"It felt like he had traveled the world to come see me because it meant so much," Shona Moeller said of her husband Robert Conlin's gesture.
Advertisement
Crayola Launches Box of Crayons with Diverse Skin Tones to 'Advance Inclusion in Creativity'
Article
The "Colors of the World" box will include 24 crayons, meant to represent over 40 skin tones across the globe.
Teacher Undergoing Chemotherapy for Stage IV Cancer Continues Working from Hospital Amid Pandemic
Article
Wil Loesel was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in March, just six months into his first year of teaching.
4-Year-Old Girl with Cancer Cries Tears of Joy as She Reunites with Her Dad After 7 Weeks Apart
Article
Mila Sneddon was unable to see her dad Scott during her leukemia treatment because he was still working amid the COVID-19 lockdown.
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com