Dr. Jody Levine
Dr. Jody Levine
Jody A. Levine, M.D., FAAP, FAAD
Jody A. Levine, M.D., is the director of dermatology at Plastic Surgery and Dermatology of NYC. Prior to co-founding the practice, Dr. Levine worked in private practice in Manhattan, was the medical director of a medical spa in Brooklyn, and served as head of pediatric dermatology at Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx. Currently, Dr. Levine is an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the Mount Sinai Medical Center, as well as an associate adjunct surgeon at the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary.