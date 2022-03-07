Jodi Levine

30 Gifts Kids Can Make
Attention, merry makers: Get creative with these handmade gift ideas that are fun (and inexpensive!) for kids to craft and give.
Help your kids make these cute, clever crafts using the cardboard tubes from paper towels and toilet paper rolls.
Set an extra-special Thanksgiving table with these kid-friendly crafts. We're betting that their creativity will upstage even the most impressive holiday meal!
Mod Garlands
String these cheerful strands from cabinets, the buffet, the walls, or even down the table.
Forest Friends Food Toppers
Get your children busy making a bunch of these critters to pop onto sweets, sides, and more—the cute characters will come in handy when you want to keep the kids occupied at the table for just a little bit longer.
Find Your Place Pins
Have your child make a place pin to suit each person in your party—then give him free rein to make the seat assignments (just don't be surprised to find Junior at the head of the table!).
7 Easy, No-Knit Yarn Crafts
Three simple no-knit techniques are all it takes for you and your kids to create these sweet yarn crafts—perfect to give, and even better to receive.
With just a few store-bought supplies and no-sew tricks, you can win Halloween. Get simple instructions on how to craft our costumes for girls, boys, and parents, plus a few brilliant tips from craft blogger Amber Kemp-Gerstel for making costumes with her "doable DIY" approach.