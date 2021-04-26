Jodi Guglielmi

Writer-Reporter, PEOPLE
RHOC's Meghan King Reveals Son Has Cerebral Palsy — and Why She 'Felt Relieved' About Diagnosis
Article
"I was expecting this diagnosis," Meghan King writes in her newest blog post.
Advertisement
Amy Schumer Says She 'Can't be Pregnant Ever Again' After Giving Birth to Son Gene
Article
"We thought about a surrogate, but I think we're going to hold off for right now," she says.
Kim Kardashian Is 'Furious' at Kanye West for Talking About North at Campaign Rally
Article
"Kim is shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally," a source exclusively reveals.
Hallmark Christmas Movie Lineup Includes 40 Original Films: See the List
Article
The programming kicks off Oct. 23 on the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
Pull Out Your Tinsel! Hallmark Channel Announces 17-Day Christmas Movie Marathon in July
Article
The network announced the "Keepsake Christmas" movie marathon, featuring 17 days of original holiday movies.
Comedian Chris D'Elia Accused of Sexually Pursuing and 'Grooming' Underage Girls Online
Article
The You actor said he never knowingly engaged in online conversations with a minor and never exchanged inappropriate pictures.
The Office-Inspired Children's Book Tells the Story of the Dunder Mifflin Team as Kids
Article
The book follows a young Michael Scott as he works to become the "World’s Best Line Leader."
Friends Reunion Confirmed at HBO Max: 'It’s Happening'
Article
All 10 seasons of Friends will also be making the jump from Netflix to HBO Max.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry Is Expecting Her Fourth Child: 'Coming Soon!'
Article
Kailyn Lowry is already the mother of three sons.
Amy Duggar Bares Her Belly 4 Months After Giving Birth: 'My Body Is Not Magazine Perfect'
Article
Amy Duggar King gave birth to son Daxton Ryan King in October
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City! Bravo Announces Newest Housewives Franchise at BravoCon
Article
Andy Cohen spilled the beans on Saturday at BravoCon.
Kristen Bell to Narrate Gossip Girl Reboot: She Is 'the Voice of the Upper East Side'
Article
The actress narrated the original series from 2007-2012.
A Christmas Prince 3! Klaus! All the Original Holiday Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix
Article
Nearly 30 new movies and shows will premiere on the streaming platform starting in November.
Jane Lynch and Cyndi Lauper Developing TV Show That’s a 'Golden Girls for Today'
Article
The two women will star as single women "looking for their next act."
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com