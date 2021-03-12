Jessica Hartshorn

Whether the skies are cloudy or bright, we all need some fresh air. These picks for you and your kids make stormy weather no big deal.
Advertisement
The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star and mom of two shares how her family has weathered the year of pandemic distance learning at home.
Parents' Best Baby Gear of 2021
Gallery
It’s a tough time to test-drive strollers in a store or chat up fellow moms at work about baby carriers they love. Not to worry: We checked out the newest options, reviewed the classics, and polled hundreds of parents to find out which gear is worthy of a spot in your home. Consider these winners the new baby registry essentials for 2021.
Meet Kira: 2021’s American Girl Doll of the Year Wants to Inspire Kids to Protect the Environment
Article
As wildfires threaten parts of the world, this year's American Girl doll is helping her family protect their Australian wildlife sanctuary.
Were this year’s toys safety-inspected? The short answer is, not as much as usual due to COVID-related cutbacks in government personnel. But that doesn’t mean there were no safety rules in place.