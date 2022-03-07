Success rarely comes without struggles. Parents columnist Jenny Mollen explains why she's making it her priority to teach her kids how to keep trying no matter what.
Advertisement
It's easy to threaten our kids with consequences. It's a lot harder to follow through. In an exclusive for Parents magazine, Jenny Mollen, actress, author, and wife to Jason Biggs, explains the day that all changed for her.
Parents columnist Jenny Mollen explains why she won't stop prioritizing intimacy with hubby Jason Biggs ever again.
Our favorite Instagram insider, Eva Chen, opens up to actress, author, and Parents' columnist, Jenny Mollen, about social media, preschool lunches, accident-prone toddlers, and a whole lot more.
Actress and New York Times best-selling author Jenny Mollen writes a love letter to all the dads who are just as involved in parenting as moms.
It took a scare with her youngest for actress and New York Times best-selling author Jenny Mollen to learn to get over her embarrassment and listen to her gut.
Me: Sid, do you know what a dictator is? Sid: Of course I do. Me: Oh, really? What? Sid: An evil tater tot.
Advertisement
Bedtime at the Biggs House
Article
Routine? What routine, writes our cover mom and actress Jenny Mollen, whose adventure trying to get her older son to, please, fall asleep will sound oh so familiar.