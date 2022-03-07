Jenny Mollen
Why I'm Teaching My Kid All About Failure
Article
Success rarely comes without struggles. Parents columnist Jenny Mollen explains why she's making it her priority to teach her kids how to keep trying no matter what.
Jenny Mollen: 'I Stopped Making Empty Threats to My Kids and It Paid Off'
Article
It's easy to threaten our kids with consequences. It's a lot harder to follow through. In an exclusive for Parents magazine, Jenny Mollen, actress, author, and wife to Jason Biggs, explains the day that all changed for her.
It Took Trying for a Third Kid to Get Why Making Time for Sex Is So Important
Article
Parents columnist Jenny Mollen explains why she won't stop prioritizing intimacy with hubby Jason Biggs ever again.
How Eva Chen Is Owning Her Mom Life on Instagram
Video
Our favorite Instagram insider, Eva Chen, opens up to actress, author, and Parents' columnist, Jenny Mollen, about social media, preschool lunches, accident-prone toddlers, and a whole lot more.
A Letter to Dads Out There Killing It
Article
Actress and New York Times best-selling author Jenny Mollen writes a love letter to all the dads who are just as involved in parenting as moms.
I'm a Crazy-Protective Mom & I'm Not Ashamed
Article
It took a scare with her youngest for actress and New York Times best-selling author Jenny Mollen to learn to get over her embarrassment and listen to her gut.
Jenny Mollen Shares How Her Own Childhood Inspired Her to Pack Her Son's 'Dictator Lunches'
Article
Me: Sid, do you know what a dictator is? Sid: Of course I do. Me: Oh, really? What? Sid: An evil tater tot.
Bedtime at the Biggs House
Article
Routine? What routine, writes our cover mom and actress Jenny Mollen, whose adventure trying to get her older son to, please, fall asleep will sound oh so familiar.
