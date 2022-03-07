Jennifer L. W. Fink
The Pros and Cons of Epidurals vs. 'Natural Births'
Video
Trying to weigh the benefits of "natural birth" against getting an epidural? Read about the pros and cons of each birthing option, as well as two real-life stories of different deliveries.
Advertisement
What You Need to Know About Stopping Birth Control to Get Pregnant
Video
Do you want to have a baby? Are you on birth control but are ready to conceive? Here's everything you need to know about stopping birth control to get pregnant.
10 Things Mommy Docs Do to Keep Their Kids Healthy
Article
Want a better way to cut down on the number of sick days your child takes? Find out how mom-pediatricians keep their own families healthy year-round.
Handle with Care
Article
Even if you've read all the baby books, you'll probably have questions about how to care for your newborn's most sensitive parts. After all, a real, live, squirming infant bears little resemblance to the glossy illustrations! Master the finer points of baby hygiene with these tips.
Movin' On Up: A Step-by-Step Guide to Motor Development
Gallery
Let's face it: A newborn doesn't do much. But a 1-year-old? That's an entirely different story! In just 12 months, a floppy infant morphs into a perpetual-motion machine. Along the way, she'll learn to sit, scoot, and stand. Stay one move ahead of the game with this step-by-step guide to motor development.
Giving Birth Before Your Due Date: Do All 40 Weeks Matter?
Article
You may be eager for the nine months to end, but a little patience can deliver big benefits. Understand the positive impact a full term pregnancy can have on your baby's health.
What's Your Baby's Personality?
Article
The innate parts of your baby's personality help determine how he eats, sleeps, and responds to new things. Identify his dominant traits and you'll find the easiest way to keep him comfortable and content.
Advertisement
What's Your Baby's Personality?
Article
The innate parts of your baby's personality help determine how he eats, sleeps, and responds to new things. Identify his dominant traits and you'll find the easiest way to keep him comfortable and content.
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com