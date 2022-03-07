Jennifer L. W. Fink

Trying to weigh the benefits of "natural birth" against getting an epidural? Read about the pros and cons of each birthing option, as well as two real-life stories of different deliveries.
Advertisement
Do you want to have a baby? Are you on birth control but are ready to conceive? Here's everything you need to know about stopping birth control to get pregnant.
Want a better way to cut down on the number of sick days your child takes? Find out how mom-pediatricians keep their own families healthy year-round.
Handle with Care
Article
Even if you've read all the baby books, you'll probably have questions about how to care for your newborn's most sensitive parts. After all, a real, live, squirming infant bears little resemblance to the glossy illustrations! Master the finer points of baby hygiene with these tips.
Let's face it: A newborn doesn't do much. But a 1-year-old? That's an entirely different story! In just 12 months, a floppy infant morphs into a perpetual-motion machine. Along the way, she'll learn to sit, scoot, and stand. Stay one move ahead of the game with this step-by-step guide to motor development.
You may be eager for the nine months to end, but a little patience can deliver big benefits. Understand the positive impact a full term pregnancy can have on your baby's health.
What's Your Baby's Personality?
Article
The innate parts of your baby's personality help determine how he eats, sleeps, and responds to new things. Identify his dominant traits and you'll find the easiest way to keep him comfortable and content.
Advertisement