Jennifer King Lindley

First steps. First day of school. First phone? Getting their own cell is fast becoming a new developmental milestone, and it’s happening earlier all the time. Being a kind digital citizen starts now.
Uprooting your child from their home, school, and friends can be as heartbreaking as it is exciting. Here’s how to reducing moving stress, help kids adjust to the transition, and even look forward to it too.
Breakthroughs in children's medical research dominate the news, but it's not always easy to know which findings are worth your attention. Consider this your cheat sheet.
From the miraculous (Hey, maybe I could be a swimsuit model!) to the mortifying (WHAT is leaking out of me?), breast changes are a rite of passage for moms. We've got answers to your biggest questions about how to keep your breasts healthy and happy.
From crib diving to tree climbing, some kids live to give their parents gray hair. Turns out, that's a good thing!
Kids tossing colorful papers in the air next to a blue wire trash bins filled with more colorful papers
Doing a good deed is a win-win. It helps others and adds to the deed-doer's happiness.
With some basic tactics, you can help kids develop an optimistic worldview.
The nicest thing you can give your kids is a deep appreciation for what they already have.