Jennifer King Lindley
The Parents Guide to Getting Their First Phone—and Teaching Them to Be Good Digital Citizens
Video
First steps. First day of school. First phone? Getting their own cell is fast becoming a new developmental milestone, and it’s happening earlier all the time. Being a kind digital citizen starts now.
An Age-by-Age Guide to Moving With Kids
Article
Uprooting your child from their home, school, and friends can be as heartbreaking as it is exciting. Here’s how to reducing moving stress, help kids adjust to the transition, and even look forward to it too.
8 Scientific Studies That Could Change the Way You're Raising Your Kid
Article
Breakthroughs in children's medical research dominate the news, but it's not always easy to know which findings are worth your attention. Consider this your cheat sheet.
11 Questions on Mom Boobs Answered
Article
From the miraculous (Hey, maybe I could be a swimsuit model!) to the mortifying (WHAT is leaking out of me?), breast changes are a rite of passage for moms. We've got answers to your biggest questions about how to keep your breasts healthy and happy. 
Science Says Let Your Kid Push Boundaries
Article
From crib diving to tree climbing, some kids live to give their parents gray hair. Turns out, that's a good thing! 
How to Raise Happy Kids: Commit Acts of Kindness
Article
Doing a good deed is a win-win. It helps others and adds to the deed-doer's happiness.
How to Raise Happy Kids: Celebrate Sunny Thinking
Article
With some basic tactics, you can help kids develop an optimistic worldview.
How to Raise Happy Kids: Get Into Gratitude
Article
The nicest thing you can give your kids is a deep appreciation for what they already have.
