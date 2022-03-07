Jenna McCarthy

Who's ready to have a baby? (Hint: It might be you.) Check out these 20 fun indicators that you're ready for a baby—and start trying to conceive!
Advertisement
When is it okay to discipline someone else's kid? In my opinion, any time the kid is in need of a well-earned consequence.
Making friends is a whole new ball game when you're a parent. Here's how to tell if she's mommy-friend material.
Whether you're a first-time mom or been-there, done-that dad, you'll recognize these 15 universal truths that every parent experiences.
Those little eyes and ears are picking up everything. Do you like what you and your husband are teaching?
Pregnant and Sexy
Video
Whether you think, "yes please" or "no thanks" to bedroom action, our trimester-by-trimester guide will keep you and your partner happily connected for the next nine months and beyond.
"He Just Doesn't Understand"
Article
Ever wonder why he doesn't seem to get what you're saying? Turns out you're saying it wrong. (Sorry!) These easy tips will have you communicating in a whole new way.
Advertisement
What's really going on in your toddler's little head when she shoves peas in her ear, guzzles bathwater, or strips naked in the store? We asked experts to interpret little kids' oddest behaviors and give advice on the sanest ways to handle them.