Jenna Autuori Dedic
How to Make New Mom Friends During the Pandemic
Article
The pandemic changed everything, including our friendships. Now new and seasoned mothers alike are missing support they once had at at time we need it most. Here's how to get it back.
How to Teach Kids to Be Good Digital Citizens
Article
Any child old enough to use a device that can access the internet needs guidance on how to navigate the digital world. Learn how to keep your kids—and their peers—safe with these lessons in digital citizenship.
How to Help Kids Who've Regressed at School: 15 Tips for Every Subject
Article
Whether it's your child's reading skills that have slid post-pandemic or their counting, experts offer easy ways to get them back on track at home.
4 Big Emotions to Talk About With Little Kids
Video
The different ways your child behaves actually stems from a list of four complex emotions. Here’s how explain them to your child in a way they’ll understand so they can learn to manage them.
21 Social Distancing Games and Safe Activities for Kids to Do This Summer
Video
Summer doesn't have to be ruined due to continued COVID-19 restrictions. These genius indoor and outdoor social distancing games keep kids 6 feet apart from friends while they play.
14 Ways to Build Your Child's Social Skills From Home
Article
While replicating social skills learning without the help of classmates and peers may seem tricky, these easy activities focused on listening, interacting, and storytelling will keep your kids socially engaged all day long even at home.
The Most Encouraging Things You Can Say to Kids
Video
Whether it's a missed birthday party due to social distancing or a tough homework assignment that makes her feel like giving up, here are the best words you can say to your child to keep her spirits up and confidence high.
