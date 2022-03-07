Jen Meyers
6 Language and Literary Activities for Toddlers
Gallery
Jamie Loehr, M.D. and Jen Meyers, authors of Raising Your Child, suggest these learning activities for children 12-18 months to get them talking.
Advertisement
Encourage Baby's Language Development: 9-12 Months
Gallery
Jamie Loehr and Jen Meyers, authors of "Raising Your Child" suggest these activities to help enhance your baby's language development.
Activities to Encourage Emotional & Social Development: 0-3 Months
Gallery
Jamie Loehr and Jen Meyers, authors of "Raising Your Child" recommend these activities that will make your baby feel loved while encouraging her social and emotional development.
Activities to Enhance Fine Motor Skills: 18-24 Months
Gallery
These fun playtime activities suggested by Jamie Loehr M.D, and Jen Meyers will help your toddler develop fine motor skills.
Activities to Enhance Fine Motor Skills: 12-18 Months
Gallery
Assemble puzzles with your child to boost her fine motor skills, Jamie Loehr, M.D. and Jen Meyers, authors of "Raising Your Child" say. Here are more activities that are fun but at the same time encouraging physical development.
Encourage Baby's Cognitive Development: 9-12 Months
Gallery
Jamie Loehr and Jen Meyers, authors of "Raising Your Child," suggest these activities to help enhance your baby's mental development.
Activities to Enhance Baby's Cognitive Development: 0-3 Months
Gallery
Jamie Loehr M.D, and Jen Meyers, authors of "Raising Your Child" suggest taking these steps to encourage Baby's cognitive development.
Advertisement
Activities for Language Development: 0-3 Months
Gallery
Jen Meyers and Jamie Loehr, M.D., authors of Raising Your Child, say it is never too early to start working on your baby's language development. Try these easy activities to encourage Baby's speech comprehension.
Activities to Boost Baby's Physical Development: 0-3 Months
Gallery
These simple activities suggested by Jamie Loehr M.D. and Jen Meyers, authors of "Raising Your Child," will both soothe your baby and enhance her physical development.
Activities to Enhance Baby's Cognitive Development: 0-3 Months
Gallery
Jamie Loehr M.D, and Jen Meyers, authors of "Raising Your Child" suggest taking these steps to encourage Baby's cognitive development.
Activities for Language Development: 0-3 Months
Gallery
Jen Meyers and Jamie Loehr, M.D., authors of Raising Your Child, say it is never too early to start working on your baby's language development. Try these easy activities to encourage Baby's speech comprehension.
Activities to Boost Baby's Physical Development: 0-3 Months
Gallery
These simple activities suggested by Jamie Loehr M.D. and Jen Meyers, authors of "Raising Your Child," will both soothe your baby and enhance her physical development.
Activities to Enhance Cognitive Development: 18-24 Months
Gallery
These simple activities suggested by Jamie Loehr and Jen Meyers, authors of Raising Your Child, are easy to play in the car, or while doing everyday chores, and will help your child develop her cognitive abilities.
Activities to Boost Language Development: 18-24 Months
Gallery
Your toddler is at a stage where she is constantly learning language from you. Jamie Loehr M.D. and Jen Meyers, authors of "Raising Your Child" suggest these activities in order to encourage healthy language development.
Advertisement
How to Encourage Social and Emotional Development: 18-24 Months
Gallery
Playdates, games and explaining to your child about his emotions are essential to the social and emotional development of your toddler. Jamie Loehr M.D. and Jen Meyers, authors of "Raising Your Child," provide more activities to enhance your toddler's social and emotional development.
Activities to Boost Cognitive Development: 12-18 Months
Gallery
Try these simple and fun activities suggested by Jamie Loehr, M.D. and Jen Meyers, authors of "Raising Your Child" to help your child develop his cognitive skills.
Activities to Encourage Social & Emotional Development:12-18 Months
Gallery
Jamie Loehr, M.D. and Jen Meyers, authors of "Raising Your Child," say doing these simple activities with your toddler will improve both social and emotional development.
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com