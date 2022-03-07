Assemble puzzles with your child to boost her fine motor skills, Jamie Loehr, M.D. and Jen Meyers, authors of "Raising Your Child" say. Here are more activities that are fun but at the same time encouraging physical development.
Jen Meyers and Jamie Loehr, M.D., authors of Raising Your Child, say it is never too early to start working on your baby's language development. Try these easy activities to encourage Baby's speech comprehension.
Jen Meyers and Jamie Loehr, M.D., authors of Raising Your Child, say it is never too early to start working on your baby's language development. Try these easy activities to encourage Baby's speech comprehension.
These simple activities suggested by Jamie Loehr and Jen Meyers, authors of Raising Your Child, are easy to play in the car, or while doing everyday chores, and will help your child develop her cognitive abilities.
Your toddler is at a stage where she is constantly learning language from you. Jamie Loehr M.D. and Jen Meyers, authors of "Raising Your Child" suggest these activities in order to encourage healthy language development.
Playdates, games and explaining to your child about his emotions are essential to the social and emotional development of your toddler. Jamie Loehr M.D. and Jen Meyers, authors of "Raising Your Child," provide more activities to enhance your toddler's social and emotional development.