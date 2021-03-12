Jen Juneau

Parents writer, PEOPLE
Tori Roloff Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage: 'I've Never Felt So Sad'
"I post this in hopes that it will touch just one mama and let them know you're not alone," Tori Roloff said.
Granger Smith and Wife Amber Expecting Baby Boy 21 Months After the Death of Son River
Granger Smith and wife Amber announced their happy news on Instagram Thursday night with a heartfelt post.
Alec Baldwin Tells Critic to 'Shut the F--- Up' Over Negative Comments About Having Another Baby
Alec Baldwin also told the user to "mind [their] own business" after they accused him and wife Hilaria of "begging for clickbait" with their kids.
Joe Biden Plays Mario Kart with Granddaughter Naomi at Camp David: 'Little Rusty but He Still Won'
"Secret Service made an exception and let him drive himself!" Naomi Biden wrote about the fun snap.
President and First (Little) Lady! Kids Channel Barack and Michelle Obama's Inauguration Looks
"Ryleigh & Zayden, you nailed it! 😍💕," Michelle Obama captioned a re-post of the too-cute images.
Dustin Diamond Dead at 44 After Cancer Battle
Dustin Diamond, who played Samuel "Screech" Powers on Saved by the Bell, died Monday morning.
Kindergarten Class Receives Response Letter from Joe Biden After Congratulating Him on Presidency
"My students are excited when we get responses from people we send letters to," Martha Tavarez said. "It teaches them that their voice matters."
UCLA Gymnast Nia Dennis Performs to Kendrick Lamar, Missy Elliott & More in Another Viral Routine
"Okay @DennisNia do the damn thing girl," Simone Biles praised Nia Dennis on Twitter for her routine.
Kamala Harris Says She'll Be Thinking About Her Late Mother During Historic Swearing-In Moment
Harris will be sworn in as the first female vice president of the United States on Jan. 20.
JoJo Siwa Addresses Controversy Over Kids Board Game with 'Inappropriate Content': I 'Had No Idea'
"I was really, really, really upset at how gross these questions were," JoJo Siwa said in a video message posted Monday night.
Sophie Turner Reveals She Wore a Mask While Giving Birth: 'You Can Wear a Mask at Walmart'
"If I can wear a mask while I give birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart. And that's the tea," Sophie Turner said on Instagram Wednesday.
Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Pesce Expecting Their First Child
"We have a Baby Situation," the MTV star wrote on Twitter and Instagram Tuesday.
Santa Baby ... Shark! Nickelodeon's New Animated Series Set to Premiere with Holiday Special
Baby Shark's Big Show! will premiere Dec. 11 on Nickelodeon, with an original holiday episode titled, "Baby Shark's Big Fishmas Special"
YouTuber Brittani Boren Leach Welcomes Baby Boy 10 Months After Son Crew's Death: 'He's Here'
Brittani Boren Leach announced her pregnancy in May, four months after baby Crew's death.
Meet Wednesday! Rupert Grint Shares First Photo of Baby Daughter as He Joins Instagram
"Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint," Rupert Grint captioned the adorable Tuesday selfie.
Hilaria Baldwin Claps Back at Critic Who Said She Was 'Showing Off' in Postpartum Underwear Photo
"Having empathy does not mean not being oneself," said Hilaria Baldwin, who gave birth to her fifth child, son Edu, seven weeks ago.
Chrissy Teigen Talks Pregnancy Loss, Explains Why John Legend Was 'Hesitant' to Get Son's Pictures
Article
Carey Hart Says He's a 'Firm Believer in Teaching' His Kids, 3½ and 9, How to 'Shoot' a Gun
Article
RHOC's Meghan King Reveals Son Has Cerebral Palsy — and Why She 'Felt Relieved' About Diagnosis
Article
Katy Perry Uses a Breast Pump in Jane Fonda Workout Video to Encourage Getting 'Pumped to Vote'
"Whoever said pumping isn't a sport ... I'd like to twist their nipples clockwise for one week straight," Katy Perry joked alongside the video.
Joaquin Phoenix and Fiancée Rooney Mara Welcome First Child River, Honoring Actor’s Late Brother
Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, and got engaged last year.
Pregnant Jade Roper Tolbert Shows Off Her Bump in Angel-Themed Maternity Shoot for 'Last Baby'
Article
Advertisement
Hoda Kotb Recalls Being Mom-Shamed by Someone Who Told Her She Was Too Old to Have Children
Article
Kristen Bell Reveals She 'Walked in' on Her Daughters Drinking Non-Alcoholic Beer During Their Zoom Class
Article
Maddie Brown Brush Defends Daughter's Foot Amputation Surgery: 'Not a Lighthearted Decision'
Article
