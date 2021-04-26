Jeff Truesdell

Jurors convicted Derek Chauvin of all three charges in George Floyd's May 2020 killing.
Body Camera Video Shows 13-Year-Old Adam Toledo Put His Hands Up as He Was Shot by Chicago Police
Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old boy, had his hands raised when Chicago police fatally shot him last month, according to an officer-worn body camera video of the incident released Thursday
Girl, 13, Is Dragged to Death While Trying to Escape SUV that Was Stolen When She Was Inside
"This is one of the saddest cases I have been associated with in my over 28 years of law enforcement," said the police chief in Wichita, Kansas.
Both officers involved in the incident have been suspended, the city announced Monday.
Video footage of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 shows plaintiff Guy Reffitt wearing a tactical-style vest and rinsing his eyes
Teen Turned Dad in for D.C. Riots After He Allegedly Said 'Traitors Get Shot'—and Now Son Speaks Out
"It was my moral compass, kind of, to do what I thought would protect not only my family, but my dad himself," Jackson Reffitt, 18, said after tipping the F.B.I. to his dad's actions.
California Mom Who Killed Daughter, 2, by Leaving Girl Alone in Car with Heat Running Gets 14 Years in Prison
Lacey Ana Mazzarella, 35, pleaded guilty after placing her child in the car overnight as she drank nearby with a friend and then fell asleep.