Jeff Truesdell
Derek Chauvin Convicted of Second-Degree Murder, Other Charges in Killing of George Floyd
Jurors convicted Derek Chauvin of all three charges in George Floyd's May 2020 killing.
Body Camera Video Shows 13-Year-Old Adam Toledo Put His Hands Up as He Was Shot by Chicago Police
Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old boy, had his hands raised when Chicago police fatally shot him last month, according to an officer-worn body camera video of the incident released Thursday
Girl, 13, Is Dragged to Death While Trying to Escape SUV that Was Stolen When She Was Inside
"This is one of the saddest cases I have been associated with in my over 28 years of law enforcement," said the police chief in Wichita, Kansas.
Body Camera Captures Police Officer Pepper Spraying a 9-Year-Old Girl in Rochester, N.Y.
Both officers involved in the incident have been suspended, the city announced Monday.
Teen Turned Dad in for D.C. Riots After He Allegedly Said 'Traitors Get Shot'—and Now Son Speaks Out
"It was my moral compass, kind of, to do what I thought would protect not only my family, but my dad himself," Jackson Reffitt, 18, said after tipping the F.B.I. to his dad's actions.
California Mom Who Killed Daughter, 2, by Leaving Girl Alone in Car with Heat Running Gets 14 Years in Prison
Lacey Ana Mazzarella, 35, pleaded guilty after placing her child in the car overnight as she drank nearby with a friend and then fell asleep.
2 Suspects Face Kidnapping Charges After Boy, 2, Abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill Donation Center
The allegations back up a claim by the child's mother that a suspect in her son's abduction had tried to prostitute her
California Parents Are Accused of Abuse — Then Police Realize Other Daughter Hasn't Been Seen in Years
Kaya Centeno, who would now be 18, was last seen as a second grader and allegedly withdrew to be homeschooled.
Teen Arrested After 2 Killed, Another Injured at Protest Over Police Shooting of Jacob Blake
The violence came hours after Blake's mother issued a public call for calm.
Pennsylvania Boy, 13, Charged as Adult in Fatal Shooting of Brother During Game of 'Cops and Robbers'
The charge raised concern among those who track juvenile justice and sentencing.
Husband of Idaho Mom Lori Vallow Claims Her 2 Children Are 'Safe' as They Remain Missing
Chad Daybell is a religious author who writes about prophecy and the end of the world.
Lori Vallow's Niece Allegedly Knows Where 2 Missing Kids Are, Says Ex — as Video of Son Surfaces
Allegations raised in divorce case are the latest twist in the search for 7-year-old Joshua "J.J." Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.
Mom of Missing Idaho Children Arrested in Hawaii on $5M Warrant and Charged with Child Abandonment
Lori Vallow's two children Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and, Tylee Ryan, 17, were last seen in September.
‘Very Loving’ Colorado Boy, 11, Missing 1 Week After Disappearing While Walking to Friend’s House
Gannon Stauch was reported missing January 27 by his stepmother after he failed to reach his destination or return to his Colorado Springs home.
Idaho Mom Had 5 Days to Produce Her 2 Missing, Endangered Kids — and She Missed Deadline
Lori Vallow and husband Chad Daybell were found Saturday in Hawaii, but without her children — who have been missing since September.
Idaho Siblings Vanished in September — and Mom Who Hasn't Cooperated with Cops Has 5 Days to Produce Them
Lori Vallow and husband Chad Daybell "abruptly vacated" their Idaho home last November and were located Saturday in Kaua'i, Hawaii.
N.J. Daycare Is Shut Down After 6-Month-Old Girl Leaves Center Covered in Bruises
The state reports that there is no license registered for the daycare facility where Anari Ormond says her child was injured.
Georgia Boy With Genetic Disease Needs Kidney After Dad Kills Mom, Who Planned to Donate Hers
Audra Eaker died in 2016 without fulfilling her goal to help the son, now 13, who was born with a chronic kidney disease.
