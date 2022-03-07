Jeannette Moninger

If members of your family have the measles, you'll see an unpleasant rash develop all over their bodies. Here are ways to cope with the symptoms and to prevent the measles virus from spreading to others.
All parents and grandparents should get vaccinated to protect themselves—and the children in their family—from preventable diseases. Here's the recommended adult vaccine schedule for anyone that comes in contact with a newborn.
Just one blistering sunburn in childhood can double your little one's lifetime risk of melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. Young, sensitive skin is especially vulnerable to damaging rays, so protect your child by being sun-care savvy.