Jeannette Moninger
Cervical Mucus Stages: What It Looks Like When You're Fertile
Gallery
Sticky? Creamy? Milky white? Here's what your cervical mucus looks like before your period, after ovulation, and every day in between so you can predict when you're most likely to conceive.
9 Natural Toddler Cough Remedies
Gallery
It's miserable to watch your toddler suffer through sickness. Help them feel better with these home remedies for cough in kids.
Countdown to School: 30 Tips to Get Ready for the Big Day
Article
The first day of class is just around the corner! These back-to-school tips will make sure your child gets off to a great start.
How to Get a Good Night's Sleep While Pregnant
Article
You need sleep, but your burgeoning belly didn't get the memo. Snooze comfortably with these pregnancy bedtime solutions.
Baby Diarrhea: A Parent's Guide to Causes and Treatments
Video
Are you noticing extra watery poop in the diaper? Learn what causes the runs and how to stop diarrhea in babies fast.
8 Learning Activities for Toddlers
Article
Not only will these learning activities keep your 2-year-old entertained, they'll also teach ABCs, 123s, and other basics.
What's the Average Height for Children?
Article
How can you tell if your child is growing properly, and what can you do to encourage healthy growth? We've got information about the average male and female heights for children. 
What to Do If You or Your Child Gets the Measles
Article
If members of your family have the measles, you'll see an unpleasant rash develop all over their bodies. Here are ways to cope with the symptoms and to prevent the measles virus from spreading to others.
Adult Vaccine Schedule for Parents and Grandparents
Article
All parents and grandparents should get vaccinated to protect themselves—and the children in their family—from preventable diseases. Here's the recommended adult vaccine schedule for anyone that comes in contact with a newborn.
How to Tell Your Kids That You're Getting a Divorce
Video
Try these tips to help you have this difficult conversation with your kids.
How to Bond with Your Twins Babies
Article
Life with newborn twins can be overwhelming, but these tips will help you bond with each of your babies.
Making a Child Comfortable in Two Homes
Article
It can be tough for kids to get used to the idea of having two places to call home. Here's how to help them make the adjustment.
Listen Up! How to Get Kids to Listen to You
Article
Stop repeating yourself. Your child will be all ears once you start following these clever, attention-getting tips from the pros.
Sun Care 101: The Basics of Sun Safety for Kids
Article
Just one blistering sunburn in childhood can double your little one's lifetime risk of melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. Young, sensitive skin is especially vulnerable to damaging rays, so protect your child by being sun-care savvy.
8 Medication Mistakes Parents Make
Gallery
These errors are all too easy for even the most vigilant moms to commit. How many do you recognize?
Is 8 Years Old the New Age of a Tween? Here's What Parents Should Know
Article
Legos and lip gloss. Jungle gyms and Justin Bieber. Experts weigh in on what it means to be a tween nowadays and how to keep your kids from growing up too fast.
The Flu Vaccine for Children and Toddlers
Article
A flu vaccine can prevent your child from getting seriously sick, so why do many parents blow off the flu shot for toddlers and children?
