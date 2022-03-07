Jeanne Faulkner, R.N.

Birthing your child without drugs isn't easy, but it's usually possible. Follow these guidelines to create a "natural birth" plan with minimal interventions.
About 10 percent of American babies are born prematurely. Find out more about the causes of preterm labor, which happens before 37 weeks of pregnancy, and learn how to distinguish the symptoms.
Many women experience hemorrhoids for the first time during pregnancy. Find out what causes this form of varicose veins, and learn how to feel better.
Wondering if you will you need medical interventions to keep your baby safe? Read on for answers from our labor nurse.
Have another baby on the way — with an infant in your arms? Don't panic. Here's what to expect when you get pregnant shortly after giving birth.
Our maternity nurse weighs in on what it means if your baby is measuring small during ultrasounds.
It's normal to have aches and pains during pregnancy—you're growing a baby after all—but when it comes to treatment, not all is safe. Get the verdict on essential oils for pain and heating pads during pregnancy.
Do you really need it? Experts explain why nurses administer oxygen during labor so you know what to expect.
Get answers about the key moments of birth from a labor nurse.
Read these wise words from a labor nurse about what's different the second time around before you go crazy making a birth plan for baby #1.
Wondering how to thank your labor nurse? We went straight to the source so you know just how to show your love and appreciation for the person who helped you through it all.
A labor nurse weighs in on how pregnancy hormones can shake up — quite literally — both your body and mental state.
Could mold exposure hurt your pregnancy—or your baby? Here's the verdict on if you should be worried if you find it in your home.
Tough choice, huh? Our labor nurse weighs in on tearing during childbirth or choosing an episiotomy, and explains why it's often not your decision to make in the delivery room anyway.
Black mold is not something to mess with. But good news: Chances are it's not going to mess with an unborn fetus.
Here's what you should know about Pitocin—and how it could impact your labor.
Here's the lowdown on what labor and delivery will actually feel like, so you can go in fully prepared.
Get inside info on what to expect from a labor nurse.
It's common to feel a pain in the butt, ahem, during pregnancy and after birth, but the cause can vary considerably. Here's a rundown of what might be going on.
Get the inside scoop on poop—and other bodily fluids—during labor.
Get the scoop on whether this common exam is necessary.
What happens when your umbilical cord and placenta are different than expected? Get the facts on two-vessel cords and placenta previa.
Babies just seem to be getting bigger, but will a bigger baby be harder to deliver? Get the inside scoop on what baby birth weight really means from a labor nurse.
Worried about going into labor on Thanksgiving or Christmas? Don't be.
Here's why counting down to your due date is a bad idea.
