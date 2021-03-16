Jason Duaine Hahn

Human Interest and Sports Reporter, PEOPLE
Mom Looks to Raise Awareness After Daughter Dies by Suicide the Night Before Her 12th Birthday
“She was always happy,” Makayla Marie Villatoro's mother said following her death.
Principal Goes Viral For Giving Student a Haircut to Boost His Confidence: 'A Great Leader'
Principal Jason Smith used his haircutting skills to help a young student who was embarrassed to take off his hat in class.
28-Year-Old Dad-to-Be Dies in Explosion While Building 'Gender-Reveal' Device
Christopher Pekny died while putting together a device to be used at a child's "gender reveal" party, according to New York State Police.
Ballerina Goes Viral for Emotional Reaction to Getting Pointe Shoes That Match Her Skin Tone
Kira Robinson, 18, filmed herself unboxing the pointe shoes for a video posted to TikTok.
Zoom Filter Hilariously Turns Lawyer into Cute Kitten During Viral Live Court Hearing: 'I'm Not a Cat!'
Texas attorney Rod Ponton got off to a hilarious start during a recent court hearing when he couldn't figure out how to turn off the cat filter on his Zoom video.
Vanessa Bryant Mourns Kobe and Gianna Bryant on First Anniversary of Fatal Accident
"I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings," Vanessa Bryant captioned an Instagram post of a moving note from Gianna's best friend.
37-Year-Old Mother of 6 Dies of Coronavirus Days After Giving Birth: 'Truest Angel Ever'
Veronica Guevara-Giron died of coronavirus on Thursday after doctors delivered her daughter five weeks early.
Pregnant Influencer Who Ran 'The Hidden Way' Blog Dies at 36: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'
Emily Mitchell was pregnant when she suddenly died three days before Christmas.
3-Year-Old Safe After Being Swept More Than 100 Feet in the Air for 30 Seconds by Kite
The terrifying incident was caught on video, which showed the young girl being lifted into the air after becoming entangled in the kite.
43-Year-Old Woman Dies After She and All 6 of Her Children Test Positive for Coronavirus
Brenda Martinez died on Monday night, a week after she was hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms.
Mom of 2 Given Insensitive Eviction Notice Featuring Smiling Emoji: 'Guess Who's Moving? You!’
Sonja Lee says she had been struggling to find a job and  kept in communication with property managers before receiving the notice.
GoFundMe Campaign for George Floyd’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Gianna Surpasses $1 Million
"Because of her father’s tragic murder due to police brutality, Gianna will now go through life without her dad," a description on the GoFundMe reads.
New York Bus Drivers Arrange 22 School Buses to Spell '2020' in Tribute to Graduating Class
"These children become our children the longer we have them on the bus — they’re one of ours," bus driver Nancy Flanagan said.
Man Who Said Goodbye to Dying Dad Over FaceTime Donates iPads to Hospitals to Help Others
Hospitals and care facilities are relying on technology more than ever before to connect families during the coronavirus pandemic.
Teacher Cares for Student’s Newborn Brother While Their Mother Recovers from Coronavirus
“I did not think twice about it... When that mom called me asking for help, it did not even come across my mind not to say 'yes,' ” says Luciana Lira.
Thousands of Kids Tune In to This Kindergarten Teacher’s Online Classes During Coronavirus
Miss Megan’s Camp Kindergarten has grown a following of more than 93,000 members on Facebook.
Mother Who Gave Birth While in a Coma and Fighting the Coronavirus Holds Her Baby for First Time
Angela Primachenko was diagnosed with coronavirus and placed on a ventilator a week before she gave birth.
TikTok User Films Herself Licking Airplane Toilet Seat in Attempt to Go Viral amid Coronavirus
Prompting outrage, Ava Louise wrote in a previous tweet, “Coronavirus is for poor people and poor people only"
Vanessa Bryant on 'Nightmare' Deaths of Kobe and Daughter Gianna: 'I'm So Mad'
Vanessa Bryant says she wants to remain strong for her three surviving daughters.
Iowa Woman, 75, Fostered More Than 600 Children in 50 Years: ‘I Had So Much Love to Give’
Linda Herring has been fostering children for almost five decades.
Battle Wages on Over Whether Hospital Can Take Baby Off Life Support Against Mother's Wishes
Eleven-month-old Tinslee Lewis was born with a rare heart defect that doctors believe she won't recover from.
Girl, 14, Beats Aggressive Stage 4 Cancer Just Before Christmas After 18-Month Battle
Chloe Cress was diagnosed with a massive tumor near her heart last year.
Mini Mister Rogers! Hospital Dresses Up Newborn Babies as Beloved TV Icon for World Kindness Day
Joanne Rogers, wife of the late Fred Rogers, visited the newborns.
Nurse Adopts Man with Autism so He Can Have Life-Saving Heart Transplant
A nurse from Georgia went to extraordinary lengths to make sure a patient received the medical treatment he needed to save his life.
67-Year-Old Grandmother, a Retired Doctor, Gives Birth to Baby Girl in East China
The baby is the woman's third child with her 68-year-old husband, according to Chinese state-run TV.
