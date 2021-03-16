Jason Duaine Hahn

Mom Looks to Raise Awareness After Daughter Dies by Suicide the Night Before Her 12th Birthday
Article
“She was always happy,” Makayla Marie Villatoro's mother said following her death.
Advertisement
Principal Jason Smith used his haircutting skills to help a young student who was embarrassed to take off his hat in class.
Christopher Pekny died while putting together a device to be used at a child's "gender reveal" party, according to New York State Police.
Ballerina Goes Viral for Emotional Reaction to Getting Pointe Shoes That Match Her Skin Tone
Article
Kira Robinson, 18, filmed herself unboxing the pointe shoes for a video posted to TikTok.
Zoom Filter Hilariously Turns Lawyer into Cute Kitten During Viral Live Court Hearing: 'I'm Not a Cat!'
Article
Texas attorney Rod Ponton got off to a hilarious start during a recent court hearing when he couldn't figure out how to turn off the cat filter on his Zoom video.
"I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings," Vanessa Bryant captioned an Instagram post of a moving note from Gianna's best friend.