Janet Taylor
Janet Taylor
Janet Taylor, M.D., MPH
Janet Taylor, M.D., is a psychiatrist in Lakewood Ranch, Florida with expertise in urban mental health and wellness and a passion for teaching parents how to utilize their own strengths and backgrounds to make them more aware of their children's psychological development and enhance their communication. She's also the author of The Courageous Classroom, which focuses on trauma and creating a culture of safety for teachers, students, and their families to learn and thrive.