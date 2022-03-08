Jane Chertoff

Jane Chertoff is a freelance lifestyle writer whose work has appeared on Parents.com, Self, Greatist, Parade, Yahoo Health, Scary Mommy, SheKnows, Sunset.com and more. She specializes in beauty, fashion, health and wellness, food, travel, parenting and pregnancy content. She also is a blog content creator and copywriter for brands including Kimpton Hotels, AARP, Realtor.com, Eagle Creek Travel, Dermstore, Hint Water, OXO Tot, and more.
Russian Invasion of Ukraine Halts International Adoptions, Leaving Adoptive Parents Desperate to Know Kids Are Safe
Article
Hundreds of U.S. families are currently in the process of trying to adopt children from Ukraine, but the Russian-launched war has stalled their efforts and put kids' lives at risk.
How COVID-19 Has Impacted the Adoption Community
Article
Adoptions continued during the pandemic, but birth parents and adoptive families are still facing additional challenges like travel restrictions and changing hospital policies.
How to Parent a Newborn During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Video
New parents are facing additional challenges during the coronavirus pandemic while trying to care for their newborns. Here's the advice experts give to keep your baby safe and healthy.
